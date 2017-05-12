Fight aging with lasers

When we’re in our twenties, it’s easy to say we’ll never use any sort of anti-aging products, maybe not even hair dye. Easy to say until we start seeing ourselves age. There’s been amazing advances in laser and radiowave technology that have enabled people to not undergo invasive surgery to get younger, healthier looking skin.

Tara Graves, a former makeup artist for the Hollywood film and TV world, has taken her passion for beauty behind the machine at Health Point Laser Clinic. She tells us about a new treatment using nanofractional radio waves, called the Venus Viva.

“As we age, because we’re always absorbing UVA and UVB from the sun, our skin becomes damaged and we start to see the visible signs of aging because of the loss of collagen and elastin," she said. "This treatment can help rosacea, scars, sun damage, pigment in the skin, large pores and more."

The treatment helps tighten and repair skin as it delivers radiofrequency through tiny pins that essentially create mild injury to the skin to force it to create new collagen. This helps tighten and smooth the skin. The entire treatment takes less than a half hour, is painless and has minimal to no downtime.

Check out the video above to see how the process works.