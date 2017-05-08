A new take on used cars

Photo: Contributed

Their roots cling firmly to the dirt of small-town Western Canada, but a new player in the Kelowna car market is putting a big twist on how people think about used cars.

Driving Force will open its Kelowna operation today, and Norman Leach, the company’s director of marketing and communications, hopes locals will embrace the company’s fresh take on the used car business.

The company’s method, honed over the decades since they first opened in Spruce Grove 39 years ago, is not to just pick up old cars and plunk them on a lot to re-sell.

Instead, they buy brand new vehicles, operate them for a while as rentals, and then sell them at a discounted price once they’ve done their service in the fleet.

It’s a model that allows the company to both provide quality car rentals, and sell slightly used cars at eyebrow-raising prices.

“We’re not in the business of reselling used cars, we’re in the business of manufacturing used cars,” Leach explains. “You can come to us and buy everything from a 26-foot van to an Audi A6, or, if you just need it for a few days, rent that same van or Audi.”

“We sell great vehicles, with low mileage, at a much lower price than a traditional used car lot,” Leach continues.

It’s a novel concept, and one that Driving Force has brought to 24 communities across Western Canada.

Prices aside, Leach says he loves what the company does because it’s an innovative approach to a very traditional business, but also because it allows them to give back to the communities where they set up shop.

“It’s easy to get lost in big cities and be just another business, but in smaller centres we are able to become a part of the community. We’re the people who sit next to you on the hockey bench, we’re the people who go to the symphony with you, and we love that feeling,” Leach says.

Already, Driving Force has signed on to be the official transportation provider of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, and Leach is very excited about a plan developing with the Kelowna Rockets that would see the company become an active part of Rockets home games.

To learn more about Driving Force, head down to their new Kelowna location at 2320 Highway 97 North, or browse their Kelowna inventory online.