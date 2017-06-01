Watch out for scary granny

Photo: Roamin ' Gnomials

It was one of those things that was so odd, it was funny.



I was driving down the street when a little, old lady in a silver car pulled in front of me and I had to slam on the brakes to avoid some up-close-and-personal interaction with granny.



I managed to slow down and swerve to the point where the collision was avoided. You could say I was a little annoyed at the almost accident, until I noticed it was a kindly, little, old lady behind the wheel.



That changed my attitude rather quickly because who could possibly be mad at granny?

And besides, stuff happens, no one is perfect and I was sure she simply did not see me. No biggie.



I gave granny a little toot on the horn just to let her know I was there and we almost got to exchange phone numbers and insurance information.



This sweet, kindly, granny-looking, little, old lady, peered into her rearview mirror and proceeded to flip me the bird.

I must admit, that was probably the last thing I expected a little, old lady to do. Shouldn't she be at home baking cookies for the grandchildren, or knitting something instead of making an obscene gesture?

Especially when you consider it was Grandma Dynamite who was at fault in the first place. And this was not a quick flip of the driving finger.

This was a prolonged, hey-butthead-behind-me-I-got-your-granny-greeting-right-here kind of gesture.



It took a couple of seconds before I fully realized what was going on. At first, I thought she was waving to say sorry for almost causing our insurance rates to go up, but most people use all five fingers to do that.



I stared for the duration of the salute and sure enough granny was giving me the what for with a certain finger reserved for non-verbal communication of the unpleasant kind.



So I did what any other driver would do, I got in close, hit her car from behind and spun her into the on-coming lane where she was creamed by a dump truck.



I'm kidding, of course. It was a cement truck.



In reality, all I could do was look on in a mild state of shock. I pulled up beside the car to make sure it really was a granny and not a teen wearing an old-people costume, but sure enough, this was a full-fledged, grandma-type driver.



I tell you, seniors are getting harder and harder to raise these days.



Once the initial surprise wore off, I had to chuckle at granny for not taking any crap from one of those young whippersnappers.



Now, I have never snapped a whipper in my life, but according to Hostile Hilda in the Honda, I was just some punk kid with an attitude. A punk kid who, at the time, was in his mid-30s.



What is the protocol in that situation? I couldn't give her the finger in return. Flipping granny the bird would be too strange and just seemed plain wrong.



Two wrongs do not make a right, no matter how good that second wrong feels.



Eventually, granny went her way and I went mine, both with stories to tell:

Hers was of some jerk in a little, red car who was harassing her with his horn.

Mine was of a member of the blue-hair crowd who gave me hope that when I become a senior, I won't have to take any guff from some punk on the street.

You go, granny.