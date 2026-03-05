Dry skin is a problem for many Canadians, especially in winter

Dry skin issues

Photo: Pixabay Dry skin occurs in 40% to 60% of all adults, especially in winter. It occurs in 70% to 99% of adults aged 60 years of age or older and increases with age.

The skin is the largest organ of the human body.

An organ is a group or specialized cells that perform a unique function. Other organs include the brain, heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.

The skin has many important functions including being a barrier between the environment and the human body, enables sensation and touch, plays an important role in the immune system, relays information about balance and proprioception, regulates temperature and prevents dehydration and water loss and is involved in the production of vitamin D.

The skin measures about two square metres in total area. It accounts for approximately 15% of total body weight. There are an estimated one trillion to three trillion skin cells in the human body. The skin ranges from 0.5 millimetres to four millimetres in thickness. It is thickest on the back and soles of the feet and thinnest around the eyes.

In one square centimetre of skin, there are about six million skin cells, up to five million bacteria, 400 nerve fibres, 200 pain sensors, 100 sweat gland, 15 oil or sebaceous glands and five hair follicles.

The skin is composed of three different layers: the epidermis, dermis and hypodermis.

The epidermis is the outermost layer of the skin. Keratinocytes make up more than 90% of all cells found here. Melanocytes which produce the pigment that gives skin colour are in the lower epidermis. All these cells are replaced every four to six weeks.

Keratin is a fibrous protein that is produced there. It forms a barrier, gives texture and shape and protects the outer skin layer. It is like a glue that holds the outer layer of the skin together.

The dermis is the middle layer of the skin. It contains blood vessels, hair follicles, nerve endings, sweat glands and connective tissue. Proteins produced there include collagen, elastin and gelatinous material. Seventy percent of the dermis is made up of collagen.

The hypodermis is the innermost layer of the skin. It is primarily composed of fat and connective tissue and acts as insulation between the outer skin layers and the internal body organs.

Dry skin, or xeroderma and xerosis, occurs in 40% to 60% of all adults, especially in winter. It occurs in 70% to 99% of adults aged 60 years of age or older and increases with age.

Factors that cause dry skin include cold, dry weather, low humidity, hot, dry weather, air conditioning, overbathing and hot showers. It can also occur due to increased sun exposure, dehydration or lack of water, use of harsh soaps, lotions or cosmetics, pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, eczema, psoriasis and other skin conditions, certain medications including anti-histamines, blood pressure meds especially diuretics, and decongestants, nutritional deficiencies including vitamin A, D, E, zinc and essential fatty acids.

Those factors lead to functional and structural changes in the skin. Increased trans dermal and epidermal water loss occurs primarily as evaporation at the skin surface. Decreased production of keratin and other epidermal intercellular fats and proteins occur. The extra-cellular matrix of the epidermis occurs. Decreased oil and sebum production occurs in oil glands. Reduced production of natural moisturizers such as urea and certain amino acids occurs.

Symptoms of dry skin include dry, flaky, itchy, rough patches throughout the skin, especially on the arms, back, legs and hands and feet. Areas of redness can also occur when dry skin worsens. Cracks in the hands, fingers, feet and toes can also occur. Unexplained areas of itchy skin with no obvious lesion occur.

Improving skin hydration and moisture and preventing water loss is important in treating dry skin. Emollients are the broad category of creams, lotions and ointments that are used to increase moisture in the skin. They are used to hydrate, protect and soothe dry, itchy, flaky skin. They can form a physical barrier preventing water loss, attract moisture to the skin from the environment and provide natural oils and lipids to the skin surface.

The most common emollients include ceramides, humectants and occlusives.

Ceramides are a class of emollients that provide fats and lipids to the skin surface. They mimic the natural oils found in the extracellular matrix of the skin. They prevent evaporation and moisture loss and increase surface lubrication. Examples of ceramides include dimethicone, rice bran oil, squalene oil and wheat germ oil.

Humectants are class of emollients that attract water from the environment to the skin surface. Examples of humectants include aloe vera, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, panthenol and urea.

Occlusives are a class of emollients that form a barrier to prevent hydration and water loss on the skin surface. Examples of occlusives include beeswax, lanolin, petroleum and shea butter.

The most common and cheapest emollients are glycerin and petroleum.

Hyaluronic acid is a very popular ingredient in skin formulas. It is a sugar polymer made up of repeating units of glucuronic acid and n-acetyl glucosamine. It helps to form the glue that attracts moisture in the skin, joints and eyes.

Often a combination of different emollients is more effective than a single ingredient in preventing and treating dry skin.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.