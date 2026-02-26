Vitimin and mineral 'cocktail' can help those with chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle aches, allergies

The Meyers Cocktail

Photo: Advanced Rheumatology The Myers Cocktail can be a safe and effective treatment therapy for individuals suffering from chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle aches, allergies and other signs of poor immune system function, says Doug Lobay.

The Myers Cocktail refers to a combination of several vitamin and minerals that are typically administered intravenously or in some cases, intramuscularly, in an office setting.

John Myers was a Baltimore physician who in the early 1970s popularized the use of intravenous vitamins to treat allergies, asthma, fatigue, frequent infections, muscle aches and sinusitis.

Many of his patients reported their energy levels, immunity and overall wellness improved following the administration of these vitamins and minerals.

After Meyers passed away, Dr. Alan Gaby continued to treat many of his patients and continued his legacy of administering the IV cocktail. To his credit, Gaby compiled data about his observations, reviewed the formula and published medical papers about the therapy. Along with another maverick physician, Dr. Jonathan Wright, they popularized the use of this treatment in the alternative and complementary medical world.

Although the exact formula used by Meyers was not known, the cocktail included vitamin C, vitamin B complex, vitamin B12, magnesium and occasionally calcium and trace minerals that included zinc and selenium. It should be noted that these nutrients are water-soluble and mix easily with water-soluble IV solutions. Fat soluble vitamins including vitamin A, D and E are not compatible with water soluble solutions.

The vitamins and minerals are added to a sterileIV bag containing water, dextrose, lactated ringers’ solution or saline. The individual nutrients are then added to the IV bag. The exact amount and ratio of the nutrients is patient specific and varies from person to person. The mixture is then administered intravenously over 20 to 60 minutes. The mixture was also administered as a quick IV “push” over several minutes to some patients.

The rationale of administering IV vitamins and minerals was that those nutrients could be given directly above what could be absorbed through the digestive system. In some cases, a higher dose could be given. As an example, vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, can be given in a supraphysiologic dose, above what is absorbed through the digestive system. Some studies show that increasing serum levels of vitamin C have antioxidant, antimicrobial and possibly anti-cancer effects.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies are fairy common. Up to 10% of the general adult population in North America does not get enough vitamin C. Vitamin B12 deficiency occurs in about 6% of the adult population but can be as high as 20% in individuals over the age of 65 years. Twenty per cent to 30% of elderly people are low in vitamin B1. Subclinical levels of magnesium are seen in as much as 80% of the general population. Lower levels of these nutrients could contribute to fatigue, muscle aches and pain, poor immune system function and a host of other symptoms.

B vitamins play an important role in energy generation in the body. They are used in many biochemical reactions, including the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats and proteins to create high energy compounds. They are used in the production of red blood cells and hemoglobin. They also play an important role in the functioning of the brain and nervous system.

Magnesium is involved in over 300 different unique biochemical reactions that include energy generation, blood pressure regulation, bronchodilation and muscle relaxation. Magnesium is a vital nutrient for individuals suffering from chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia.

Intravenous administration of magnesium allows for a supraphysiologic dose given directly into circulation. If administered too fast, as with an iv push, magnesium immediately causes a bothersome but short-lived benign reflex vasodilation in blood vessels. The patient would feel a general warmth throughout the body for 30 to 60 seconds. Some people find this feeling highly unpleasant and should always be forewarned about its possible occurrence. Administered over a longer time with the fluid in an IV bag, there is not this same reaction.

As with any treatment the pros and cons should be discussed before the procedure is started. The patient should be aware of the benefits and risks. A full disclosure and consent should be obtained before proceeding.

The person administering the treatment should be medically trained and certified. Sterile procedures should be used in all aspects, from making the custom solution, putting the apparatus together and giving the product.

Possible side effects of the treatment include irritation at the site of needle insertion, possible reaction to the IV solution, including headache, hypoglycemia, lightheadedness, nausea and possible allergic reaction.

Anaphylactic reaction is always a possibility with any substance that is administered intravenously. Although rare, the clinician should know how to deal with that if the situation arises. The treatment should not be administered to young children, pregnant females or those with severe kidney disease.

The Myers cocktail can be a safe and effective treatment therapy for individuals suffering from chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle aches, allergies and other signs of poor immune system function.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.