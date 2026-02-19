Over active bladder issues are common in many adults

Overactive bladder, or OAB, is a medical condition characterized by increased urgency to urinate, increase frequency of urination, incontinence or poor bladder control and frequent nighttime urination.

It is estimated to occur in 15 to 30% of the general adult population. Demographically OAB appears to affect women slightly more than men. Seven per cent to 23% of men and 27% to 42% of women are affected by this condition. Its incidence increases with advancing age in both men and women.

The bladder is a hollow muscular organ located above the pubic bone in the lower abdomen. It is connected to each kidney by a tube called the ureter in the upper posterior bladder. One single tube exits the lower bladder called the urethra.

The function of the bladder is to act as a holding reservoir for ultra-filtrate fluid from the kidneys. The kidneys filter the blood and remove toxins, waste material and fluid.

Urine is a slightly yellow acidic fluid produced by filtration of blood in the kidneys. It is about 95% water but it includes electrolyte salts. It also contains nitrogen-based breakdown products from protein metabolism including ammonia, creatinine and urea. Urine also contains inorganic compounds, organic compounds, hormone residues and other byproducts of human metabolism.

The kidneys produce between 0.6 to 2.5 litres of urine per day. The amount of urine produced varies depending on fluid intake and activity level. The average amount is 1.5 litres per day. The average bladder holds about 400 to 600 millilitres of urine at one time. When the bladder contains as little as 200 millilitres of urine stretch receptors trigger the urge to urinate.

Daily urination normally occurs between five to seven times per day. However, some people can void three to four times per day and that is normal for them. Voiding more than seven or eight times per day is a hallmark symptom of overactive bladder. Sometimes as little as 100 millilitres of urine can stimulate the bladder in individuals with OAB.

The urge to urinate is caused by stretch receptors in the bladder lining that are triggered when the bladder expands with urine volume. This causes the urge to urinate. The detrusor muscle in the bladder contracts forcing urine lower through the trigone funnel shaped region out the urethra. In OAB there is hypersensitivity of the bladder stretch receptors and an overactive response of the detrusor muscle to urinate.

Other conditions can cause frequent urination including urinary tract infection or UTI which is caused by bacterial overgrowth in the bladder. It is characterized by burning and painful urination with the occurrence of blood in the urine. Interstitial cystitis is a condition caused by inflammation of the bladder lining. It is also characterized by frequent urination with some pain and irritation

OAS symptoms can present slightly differently in men and women. In men benign prostate enlargement also contributes to frequent urination especially at night. In women incontinence or urine leakage is a common sign. It usually gets worse in females during and after menopause as estrogen can have a protective effect on the bladder lining.

The control of bladder contraction is governed by the autonomic nervous system. The urge to urinate is normally stimulated when the body is relaxed and rested. This causes the detrusor muscle to contract and the trigone to relax. During periods of stress the urge to urinate is halted and the detrusor muscle relaxes and the trigone contracts.

Anticholinergic drugs are prescribed for OAB. They prevent the detrusor muscle from contracting and trigone from relaxing thereby preventing the urge to urinate. Commonly used drugs of this type include oxybutynin, tolterodine, solifenacin and darifenacin. They are somewhat effect but can cause dry mouth, constipation and memory issues particularly in the elderly.

Avoiding excess fluids especially at night can help reduce frequent urination. Avoiding stimulants such as coffee, caffeinated teas and pop can reduce bladder irritability. Alcohol is a strong diuretic and should be avoided. Some people find spices like cayenne pepper, ginger and garlic can irritate the bladder. Other people find excess consumption of dark, leafy green vegetables containing oxalic acids irritate the bladder. Eating foods high in acid increases the acidity of urine. Some sensitive individuals find eating an alkaline diet can reduce bladder irritability.

Bladder retraining exercises may be helpful for OAB. Doing Kegel exercises such as tightening and then relaxing the bladder repeatedly can help strengthen the bladder muscle. Holding the urine can also help to acclimatize the stretch receptors before urinating can also be helpful. Stress reduction techniques such as cognitive behaviour therapy can also help OAB.

Activated vitamin B6 may help OAB in some individuals by sensitizing bladder nerves. Magnesium helps to relax the bladder muscle. Pumpkin seed oil has been reported to help others with OAB symptoms. An herb called Butterbur is a mild anticholinergic drug and blocks bladder muscle contraction. Other herbs that may help, including cornsilk, goldenseal, nettles and saw palmetto.

