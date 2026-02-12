The benefit of eating apples

How's them apples?

Photo: Pixabay Apples have a number of healthy benefits.

There is an old English proverb that says, “an apple per day keeps the doctor away.”

This aphorism implies that eating healthy foods, such as apples, prevents illness and sickness, promotes good health and decreases the need for doctor visits.

Is it true that eating an apple per day prevents visits to the doctor?

Apples are a member of the rose family in the Malus genus. There are more than 7,500 different varieties of apples. About 40 different species are available commercially. Commercial varieties include Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, McIntosh and Red Delicious. The effort of 50 different leaves is responsible for producing one apple. Apples are about 25% full of air which makes them float in water.

One unpeeled medium sized apple weighs about 180 grams, produces 94 calories of energy and contains 120 millilitres of water. It also contains about 24 grams of carbohydrates, 0.5 grams of protein and 0.3 grams of fat. The carbohydrate content includes 19 grams of sugar and simple carbohydrates and about 4.5 grams of fibre. The main sugar is primarily fructose with a smaller amount of glucose and sucrose. The fibre exists mainly as the soluble fibre pectin and some insoluble fibre as cellulose and hemicellulose.

Apples contain small amounts of various vitamins and minerals. One medium-sized apple contains about 180 milligrams of potassium, 10 milligrams of calcium, eight milligrams of magnesium and trace amounts of sodium. It contains trace amounts of copper, iron, selenium and zinc. Apples also contain trace amounts of vitamin A, B-vitamins, vitamin E and about 10 milligrams of vitamin C.

Apple are chalked full of phytochemicals and antioxidants mainly as polyphenols. One medium sized apple contains up to 200 milligrams of different polyphenolic compounds. Polyphenols are usually responsible for the bitterness or tartness of apples.

Polyphenols are usually a six-carbon ring structure connected together with attached oxygen and hydroxide groups. They include various flavonoids, phenolic acids, stilbenes and lignans. Flavonoids are primarily responsible for the red colour of many apples. The outer apple peel is particularly rich in bioflavonoids. The main flavonoids in apples include anthocyanidins, catechins, phloridzin and quercetin. The average apple contains about 10 milligrams of flavonoids, while certain varieties contain 100 to 200 milligrams. Apples also contain the phenolic compound chlorogenic acid which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity.

Apple consumption has been inversely associated with the development of asthma and pulmonary disease. The rich polyphenol content, particularly catechin and quercetin are believed to be responsible for improving lung function. Forced tidal air volume significantly increased with apple consumption. Airway irritability and pulmonary cell hypersensitivity decreased with apples.

Apple consumption has been associated with a decreased risk of cancer specifically lung, oral and esophageal, colo-rectal and breast cancer. The high dietary fiber compounds and rich polyphenolic antioxidants in apples are believed to be responsible for the anti-cancer effects of fruit.

It has been inversely associated with the development of cardiovascular disease. The high dietary fibre and polyphenolic flavonoid compounds, including anthocyanins, catechins and quercetin, are believed to be responsible for the cardioprotective effects of this fruit. They can decrease cholesterol, lower blood pressure, protect the inner intimal blood vessel lining, prevent atherosclerotic plaque formation and decrease inflammation.

Apple consumption has been associated with a decrease in the incidence of diabetes, better blood sugar levels and improved weight loss. The high fibre content and polyphenolic flavonoids like quercetin are believed to aid in weight loss and better blood sugar control.

Apples are consistently part of the “dirty dozen” foods that are most heavily sprayed with insecticides. Many apple species are sprayed 10 to 15 times in a single growing season with various insecticides and fungicides. Studies show that washing the apple provides negligible reduction in pesticide residue content. Peeling the apple can partially reduce the pesticide content at the expense of lowering the nutrient content of the fruit.

As one farmer explained to me, after spraying the fruit, water irrigation or rain would remove some of the pesticides. It would then end up on the ground and soil where it would enter the root system of the plant and get transported to the inner fleshy carpus of the fruit.

Organic apples are sprayed with relatively non-toxic commercial chemicals and contain much reduced pesticide residues.

A 2015 observational study of 8399 individuals identified 753 apple eaters who ate at least one whole apple per day. Compared to those individuals who did not consume an apple per day, there was no statistical difference in the number of doctor visits between the two groups. There was however, a statistically significant decrease in the number of pharmaceutical drugs used by daily apple eaters.

The study concluded with a variation of the oft used aphorism saying it would be better to say, “an apple per day keeps the pharmacist away.”

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

