Deoxifying in a world full of chemicals

The world is awash in chemicals.

Approximately 84,000 different chemicals are used in various industries in North America. On average, several hundred different foreign toxic chemicals are present in the human body in measurable amounts.

Toxins are defined as a chemical or substance that is harmful to the human body. They are so pervasive that even organically grown foods have measurable, albeit lower, concentrations of toxins than inorganic foods.

Every toxic chemical has a different concentration, half-life, storage and target in the body. Some are highly toxic in minute quantities, whereas others are not toxic in small amounts but toxic at high concentrations. Common examples of toxins include heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants, polyfluoroalkyl substances, volatile organic compounds, plastic residues and a host of other common household chemicals.

Heavy metals are high molecular weight minerals that include arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury and uranium. They have no known acceptable biological function in humans. They can interfere with normal biochemical processes and disrupt healthy functioning. They tend to bioaccumulate in certain tissues, persist for a long time and are difficult to eliminate.

Persistent organic pollutants, or POPs, include dioxins, persistent polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. POPSs are toxic carbon-based chemicals widely used in industrial chemicals, herbicides, pesticides and toxic byproducts from chemical and industrial processes. They are not broken down easily, persistent in the environment for years and tend to bioaccumulate in the food chain. They include dioxin and furan byproducts from burning and industrial degradation.

PFAS chemicals are persistent chemicals widely used in cosmetics, firefighting, non-stick cookware and water repellant products on fabrics and furniture. They are also called “forever” chemicals because they take a very long time to breakdown and degrade. They have been associated with an increased risk of cancer, developmental dysfunction and immune dysregulation.

Volatile organic compounds or VOCs include acrolein, acrylamide, benzene and formaldehyde. They are carbon-based chemicals used in aerosols, cleaners, disinfectants, fuels, paints and other industrial processes. While they can be liquid at room temperature, they tend to form gases and vaporize. They tend to cause respiratory irritation and can damage organs in high concentrations.

Plastic and container residues include bisphenol A or BPA and phthalates. Bisphenol A is used to make plastics and hard resins. Phthalates are a group of chemicals that help to soften and increase flexibility of polychlorinated biphenyl products. Both these chemicals interfere with hormones, cause metabolic dysfunction and may increase certain cancers.

Other common sources of toxins include household cleaners, paints, solvents, alcohol, cigarette smoke, over the counter and prescription medicines, bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites.

Detoxification is a way to remove toxins from the body. Medically speaking it can mean different things to different people.

Obviously, the first and most important step is to identify what toxin or toxins you are exposed to or that has built up in the human body. Removing exposure of the toxin would be the most logical first step.

The main organs of detoxification in the human body are the digestive system, liver, kidneys and skin. Drinking water can be a form of detoxification. The old saying that “the solution to pollution is dilution” aptly refers to water consumption. Water can dilute down the toxin, especially a water-soluble toxin and can promote elimination through the digestive tract, kidneys and skin.

Saunas and sweating can help remove toxins through the skin. Smaller molecules including heavy metals tend to be more easily dispersed through the skin sweat glands than larger molecules. Increased water consumption while in sauna can help promote detoxification.

Diet can be a powerful form of detoxification. Changing dietary habits can improve elimination of toxins. Avoiding refined and processed foods, added sugar in any form, alcohol, meat and animal products especially processed meat, milk, cheese and other dairy products is a form of detoxification.

Avoiding foods sensitivities and food allergies aid in detoxification. Some of the most common allergic foods include wheat, milk and dairy, corn, eggs, citrus fruits, peanuts, shellfish, tree nuts and soy.

Eating an unprocessed, whole foods diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and cereals, beans and legumes is best to help support the detoxification process. Specific foods that promote detoxification include artichokes, beets, blueberries, broccoli, cabbage, celery, citrus fruits, garlic and onions, spinach and other green leafy vegetables.

Having good elimination both through bowels and kidneys can help promote detoxification. Both water and dietary fibre are important for healthy eliminative processes.

Herbs that have been used to promote detoxification include artichokes, beets, dandelion, cilantro, ginger, green tea, milk thistle, nettles and turmeric. Milk thistle is by far the most popular botanical medicine for liver and kidney detoxification. The extent to which it hastens detoxification processes is variable. It is generally considered safe to use with most health conditions.

