Popularity of creatine supplementation growing

In the past year, it has become exceedingly popular with a cult-like following beyond the gym and athletic circles. While it was used among athletes for its effects on improving muscle strength and recovery for several decades, it now has become trendy in mainstream society.

Recently, its effects on aging, brain and cognitive effects and energy have exploded on social media. Some well-documented scientific studies show creatine supplementation helps benefit athletic performance, muscle strength and recovery by as much as a 15% improvement. Other studies have shown creatine supplementation can improve attention, cognition and memory. Still other studies show benefits with chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia.

Creatine was first isolated from animal skeletal muscle as a crystalline white powder in 1832. It was named after the Greek word “kreas” meaning flesh or meat. It was introduced as a commercial athletic supplement in 1993.

Creatine acts as both a direct and indirect source of energy for muscle cells. The main source of energy inside human cells is a molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP.)

When we eat food, it is broken down into smaller and smaller chunks that are absorbed from the digestive system into the bloodstream. Those small chunks are then transported within cells. Once within the cytosol, or liquid, interior of the cells, the food particles migrate to intracellular organelles called mitochondria.

Mitochondria are little energy dynamos or generators that further break down the food particles to create high energy molecules that provide the body with much needed energy. The main molecule produced in the process is ATP. A high energy phosphate molecule is attached to adenosine diphosphate to create ATP, which, in turn, supplies most of the energy requirements to the human body except for muscles.

Creatine can be phosphorylated like ATP to create a high energy molecule called creatine phosphate. The purpose of creatine phosphate is two-fold. It can supply energy to muscles during short periods of intense physical activity, where stores of ATP are depleted and can act as reservoir of high energy phosphate molecules that help replenish decreased ATP levels.

The net effect is to supply energy to muscle tissues during periods of high activity when it is needed.

Creatine is a naturally occurring non-essential compound made in the human body from arginine, glycine and methionine. Creatine is found naturally in red meat and pork and to a lesser degree, in chicken, fish and shellfish. Dairy products and eggs contain some creatine. Plant sources contain no, or negligible amounts of, creatine.

The average human has between 80 grams and 160 grams of creatine stored primarily in muscles and the nervous system. The body uses one to three grams per day depending on body frame, muscle size and activity level. The human body naturally makes one to three grams of creatine per day, primarily in muscles, liver, the kidneys and the brain. Humans consume one to three grams of creatine in their diets, primarily from animal products.

Creatine is best used as a daily nutritional dietary supplement. Powders are the most commonly preferred form. It can be added to a fluid like water or a smoothie. A stacked dose is recommended for about a week then a once daily maintenance dose is used.

Creatine is available bound to different molecules. Creatine monohydrate is the most commonly available form, which is a creatine molecule bound to a water molecule. Most studies have been conducted with that type of creatine. Other forms include creatine hydrochloride, creatine ethyl ester, creatine magnesium creatine chelate and creatine citrate.

Creatinine is the breakdown product of creatine produced in muscles. It is non-functional and does not supply energy to muscles. It is produced and excreted at a fairly constant rate and is used to measure kidney filtration function. A high creatinine level can indicate kidney dysfunction. Taking creatine supplementation may artificially raise up creatinine levels.

Reported side effects of creatine supplementation include bloating, diarrhea, digestive upset, fluid retention and muscle cramps. It can cause weight gain of one to five pound, primarily as osmotic water retention in muscle tissues. The weight is lost once the supplement is discontinued. Its use during pregnancy is generally considered safe but is not recommended.

Creatine supplementation for athletic performances and muscle strength is widely used and accepted. The use of creatine for chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia is a logical extension of its athletic uses. Its use for brain and neurological issues is new and intriguing as supplementation is certainly worth a try.

