Tips for living a longer and healthier life

Lifestyle tips for longevity

Photo: Pixabay Incorporating a number of small practical and simple dietary and lifestyle habits can help you promote health and longevity.

A few years ago, I had the opportunity and privilege to give a talk about healthy aging at a local seniors’ outreach learning centre in Kelowna.

A group of 70 or so sharp-minded older individuals attended the talk. I discussed with them some practical and simple ways the could ensure they aged with grace and good health.

Here are some of the top dietary and lifestyle secrets people who live to be 100 years old use. You can mimic their lifestyle and dietary patterns to help you live healthily into old age.

• The happiest people in the world sit down and eat at least one meal with other family members, friends and pets. It is socially nurturing, as well as satisfies hunger.

• Don’t overeat. Studies show people who consistently overeat have a higher risk of mortality. Eating smaller portions with smaller plates can be healthy. The practice of caloric restriction and mindful eating can promote longevity and extend your life.

• Eating seven or more portions of fruits and vegetables can lower your risk of premature death by a whopping 42%. The bottom line to that is you can’t go wrong eating more whole foods.

Beans are also a healthy alternative to animal protein. Stock up on black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils soybeans, as well as other beans and legumes.

• Adding refined sugar to foods contributes to excess calories, less nutrients and chronic disease. The average North American adult consumes 17 teaspoons of sugar per day. A healthier limit would be about five teaspoons per day.

• Substituting animal protein with plant protein was associated with a lower risk of all causes of mortality. Healthier dietary patterns are associated with a lower risk of dementia and cognitive decline. The Mediterranean Diet is a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds and low in red meat and dairy products.

• One or two cups of coffee per day is healthy. Coffee should be black without sugar and cream. It lowers your risk of mortality. It should be consumed with family and friends in a social setting for best results.

• Modest consumption of alcohol can be healthy when consumed with meals. Despite negative press about consuming any amount of alcohol, many cultures around the world have incorporated the addition of a small amount of alcohol into a mealtime setting for hundreds of years. One glass of wine can be drunk with supper for best results. It can lower your risk of mortality and decrease your risk of cardiovascular disease.

• Having a strong direction and purpose in life is a proven is a proven link to living longer. One of the longest-lived cohorts are women over the age of 40 years who had children. They have a strong sense of purpose in raising their children.

• Furry friends, like cats or dogs, help with companionship, happiness and loneliness. Getting a pet can encourage you to be outside and moving, which is also healthy.

• Increased perceived stress promotes inflammation and premature aging. It also dramatically increases your risk of cardiovascular disease and dementia. Stress relieving habits, such as downshifting outside in nature is a great way to reduce stress and get healthy exercise. A simple 10-minute walk in nature can have profound effects on stress reduction and improved health.

• People who sleep six hours per night or less are 30% more likely to be unhappy than those who sleep more than seven hours per night. Getting adequate amounts of rest is important for the brain, heart and immune system.

• Nurture your religious and spiritual side. People who pay attention to their spiritual needs have lower rates of cardiovascular disease, depression, stress and suicide. Adherence to religious beliefs allows people to relinquish the burden and stress of everyday life to a higher power.

• People who volunteer have lower rates of heart disease, report a higher level of happiness and tend to lose weight more. Decide what you like to do and make the time to volunteer in your community. People who find meaningful ways to give back are often happier and well adjusted.

• Make an effort to make new friends. Individuals who try to communicate with, and meet, new people are at least 15% happier than those who are socially isolated. Get out in your community, go for walks and say “hi” or donate your time as volunteer someplace.

Nutritional supplements that are touted to promote longevity include iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, collagen, digestive enzymes, probiotics, fish oils, co-enzyme Q10, ginseng, nicotine adenine dinucleotide or NADH, resveratrol, garlic, turmeric and melatonin.

Incorporating these practical and simple dietary and lifestyle habits can help you promote health and longevity.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.