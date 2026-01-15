Inflammation is the body's reaction to stimulus or trauma

Inflammation treatment

Photo: Pixabay The five cardinal signs of inflammation include pain, heat, redness, swelling and loss of function.

Inflammation is a vascular or blood vessel and cellular reaction in the human body to stimulus and trauma.

It refers to your body's process of fighting against things that harm it, such as infections, injuries, and toxins. When something damages your cells, your body releases chemicals that trigger a response from your immune system.

Inflammation can be further classified as acute or chronic. Acute inflammation includes allergic reactions, chemical irritants, infection, injury, trauma, burns, lacerations, cuts, wounds and frostbite. Chronic inflammation includes cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, autoimmune disease, degenerative arthritis or osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, cancer, fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue.

The average human body contains 30 to 40 trillion cells. Each cell has a phospholipid membrane that encircles and surrounds a group of organelles like the nucleus and mitochondria. The cell membrane selectively allows the passage of different chemicals from the outside to the inside and vice versa. The cell wall can be damaged or irritated by different stimuli including chemical and physical trauma. This sets in motion a cascade of biochemical reactions causing inflammation.

When the cell membrane is damaged or irritated enzymes convert certain phospholipids into arachidonic acid. Arachidonic acid is a universal pro-inflammatory compound. It is then converted to other inflammation compounds by two specific enzymes called cyclo-oxygenase and lipoxygenase. Cyclo-oxygenase converts arachidonic acid to other pro-inflammatory chemicals including prostacyclin, prostaglandins and thromboxane. Lipoxygenase converts arachidonic acid to other pro-inflammatory chemicals including leukotrienes.

These inflammatory chemicals cause a variety of different reactions to the blood vessels and immune system. Some cause dilation of blood vessels, increased blood flow and leakage of intracellular fluid. Other chemicals cause constriction of blood vessels and decrease blood flow. Others increase platelet adhesion and stickiness causing blood clot formation especially after bleeding. Yet other compounds increase or decrease immune cell or white blood cell activity. And other chemicals attract other cells to the site of inflammation or injury.

Conventional analgesics or pain killers and anti-inflammatories block specific enzymes and limit the creation of these pro-inflammatory compounds including prostaglandins and thromboxane. Tylenol or acetaminophen blocks the creation of non-inflammatory prostaglandins that increase pain at the site of the injury or inflammation. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory or NSAIDs like acetylsalicylic acid or ASA, ibuprofen and naproxen block the creation of inflammatory prostaglandins and thromboxane.

A variety of lab tests can be used to assess the occurrence and degree of inflammation. Two of the most common blood tests include C-reactive protein and erythrocyte sedimentation rate or esr.

C-reactive protein is produced in the liver in response to inflammation. It is produced in both acute and chronic inflammation. The amount of inflammation is reflected in the degree of elevation above normal. It is elevated in other conditions including infection, over-exercise, diabetes and being overweight.

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate is an older test that measures the rate at which red blood cells settle down in a pipette after whole blood is drawn. Inflammation causes a protein in the blood called fibrinogen to be produced. It causes red blood cells to stick together. The more fibrinogen the more red blood cells stick together. The greater the distance of settlement of red blood cells over a specific amount of time indicates the greater the degree of inflammation.

Other known compounds involved in inflammation include interleukin 6 or IL-6, tumour necrosis factor or TNF and interferon gamma or IFN-gamma. These chemicals are important mediators of inflammation but are not routinely checked in lab test for inflammation.

Foods that promote inflammation include processed and red meat, added sugar and honey, refined carbohydrates like white bread, baked goods, pastries and candies, fruit juice and pop, fried foods, trans fats and oils and high sodium foods like chips.

Foods that decrease inflammation include fish especially rich in omega 3 oils, whole grains and cereals, fresh fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, nuts and seeds, polyunsaturated fats and oils like avocado, flaxseed and olive oil and spices like cinnamon, garlic, ginger and turmeric. The Mediterranean diet is an excellent example of a whole-food anti-inflammatory diet.

Vitamin C, vitamin D, copper, magnesium and zinc are examples of vitamins and minerals that can decrease inflammation especially if you are deficient in one or more of these compounds.

Food supplements like chondroitin, collagen, glucosamine and methyl sulfonyl methane or msm can help rebuild connective tissue in bones, joints and soft tissues like cartilage, ligaments and tendons.

Many herbs have mild to moderate anti-inflammatory activity. These include Boswellia or frankincense, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and willow bark. Their mechanism of action is like that of NSAIDS by inhibiting the activity of the pro-inflammatory enzyme cyclo-oxygenase. It is important to note that like NSAIDS they can thin the blood, so caution should be exercised if taking blood thinners.

Proteolytic enzymes containing protease or other protein digesting chemicals can also reduce inflammation. Bromelain, nattokinase, serrapeptase and enzymes with high protease content can decrease inflammation when taken on an empty stomach.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

