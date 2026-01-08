Folic acid important in the earliest development of the human body

Folic acid and cell growth

Photo: Pixabay Spinach is a good source of folic acid, a vitamin essential in the development of early cells

Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, is an important B-vitamin with many vital functions in the human body.

It was discovered in the early 1930s when an English scientist isolated a compound from yeast that prevented anemia in pregnant females.

The active component was later isolated from spinach in 1941 and called “folic acid.” It was so named because the vitamin was found in dark, green leafy foliage vegetables.

By 1945 it was chemically identified and produced synthetically from glutamic acid.

Deficiency of folic acid during the early part of pregnancy causes neural tube defects. Neural tube defects are developmental defects of the brain and spinal cord that occur during the first few months of gestation. The most common neural tube defects are spinal bifida and anencephaly. Spina bifida occurs when the bony vertebra fails to close around the spinal cord. Anencephaly occurs when the brain fails to develop properly.

The rate of spina bifida varies in different countries from about four to 10 out of every 1,000 births. In the early 1980s researchers discovered that there was a strong association between folic acid deficiency and increased risk of spina bifida. Supplementation with folic acid before and during pregnancy reduced the risk of spina bifida by 72%.

In the late 1980s, the U.S. and Canadian governments broadly recommended females supplement with folic acid before and during pregnancy to prevent neural tube defects. Now more than 80 countries in the world have mandated grain and cereal fortification with folic acid.

Folates are slightly different forms of this vitamin that occur in nature. Tetrahydrofolate (THF) is considered to be the primary naturally occurring folate in different foods. Folic acid is a synthetic version that typically doesn’t occur in nature. The body converts THF or folic acid into its active form methyl tetrahydrofolate or MTHF.

Folate is intimately connected to an important biochemical reaction in the human body called methylation. Methylation is the use of methyl group, which contains one carbon and three hydrogen molecules known as CH3. The addition of this methyl group to either THF or folic acid creates the active form of folate called MTHF. This molecule is a reservoir of methyl compounds. It then can donate its methyl group to other compounds in the human body.

The CH3 methyl group is like a small tag that can be added or removed from different compounds in the body. The addition of this small tag slightly changes the structure but can dramatically change the function of different compounds. Methylation essentially acts as molecular switch turning on and off different biochemical pathways.

Folate is involved in cell growth and repair, DNA synthesis and repair, red blood cell production, brain and nervous system development and function, fetal development and proper protein production.

Before folic acid fortification in food an estimated 30% of the North American population was deficient in this vitamin. It is especially high in people who do not eat dark green leafy vegetables and other natural sources of dietary folates.

Folate deficiency leads to decreased methylation in the human body. It has been associated with increased risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and neurological defects like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

One third of the North American population has a genetic deficiency to convert the inactive folate and folic acid into the active form MTHF or methyl tetrahydrofolate. This leads to a reduced ability to methylate other potentially toxic compounds in the human body. This also increases the risk of getting health problems associated with folic acid deficiency. A simple genetic saliva test can determine if you are a hypo-methylator.

During normal protein utilization in the human body, the sulfur containing amino acid methionine is reduced to a toxic byproduct called homocysteine. Homocysteine causes damage to blood vessels and increases the development of atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries.

The active form of folic acid transfers a methyl group to homocysteine thereby inactivating it and changing back into a less toxic compound. Vitamin B6 and B12 are required to help the folate vitamin to work.

Folate naturally occurs in dark, green leafy vegetables like asparagus, beets, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, kale, spinach, lentils and legumes, nuts and seeds like peanuts, sunflower seeds and walnuts, red meat and fortified grains and cereals.

The adult recommended dietary allowance for folic acid is 400 micrograms per day. The average body contains 10 to 30 grams. Like other B-vitamins, folic acid is water soluble and the body eliminates what it does not need. Pregnant and nursing females require 600 micrograms per day. Alcohol consumption leads to folic acid deficiency.

Folic acid is relatively nontoxic and safe to take as supplement. However, most nutritional experts recommend an upper limit of 1000 micrograms per day.

Increasing whole foods rich in dietary folates such as dark green, leafy vegetables, whole grains and cereals, legumes and nuts and seeds is an excellent way to ensure optimal folic acid intake.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

