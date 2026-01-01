Life lessons from the game of hockey

All I really needed to learn about life, I learned in atom house hockey.

Hockey is a wonderful sport. There is something magical about chasing a small disc of vulcanized rubber around a frozen slippery surface. From early practice on cold winter mornings, to passionate weekend games, from epic battles and struggles to hot chocolate and Timbits, warm memories are made.

I grew up learning to skate and play hockey at the tender age of four years old. My dad painstakingly watered our backyard in winter and made a homemade rink. My parents ordered a pair of skates and a flat, uncurved hockey stick from the Sears and Roebuck catalog. I would skate for hours, stick handle around trees and shoot on a makeshift net. The game was on.

For hours I would pretend I was Bobby Orr. I tried to imitate his moves that I watched on our black and white television. It was almost with a religious fervour that our family would sit down and watch CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada every Saturday night.

I then joined the minor hockey association in our small hometown at five or six years of age. Early morning practice, games on weekends, travel to neighboring towns, new teammates and most of all, fun and excitement. As I grew older and I progressed through the Canadian minor hockey system. I played for house teams, rep teams, a local junior B team, then on various collegiate and university teams.

I used to eat and live to play hockey. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the sport. It was mostly fun but sometimes rough and vexatious. Some of best memories involve an ice rink and playing hockey. Some of my best friends today are former hockey teammates.

Not only is hockey the national pastime of Canada, it is also a unique opportunity to learn life lessons.

Robert Fulghum wrote the bestselling book, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” in 1986. The core meaning of the book is still relevant today.

Some of the key messages he expounds include share everything, play fair, don’t hit people, put things back where you found them, clean up your own mess, don’t take things that aren’t yours, say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody, wash your hands before you eat, flush, warm cookies and cold milk are good for you, live a balanced life, learn some, think some and draw, paint, sing, dance, play and work every day. Take a nap every afternoon, when you go out in the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.

In hockey I learned that discipline, hard work and teamwork are essential for success. You learn to cooperate and work together. Developing healthy relationships and trusting your teammates is important. You need to have a plan and strategy to play the game. If what you are doing is not working, then you need to adapt and change it.

You need good coaching. Instruction and guidance can go a long way to help you get better. Practice is important for growth and skill development. Repetition is the mother of learning. Your confidence will improve with practice and repetition.

Hockey is a contact sport. You need to learn how to give a hit and how to take a hit. Sometimes the going will get rough.

You have to be ready for tough times. Controlled aggression is sometimes necessary to change the outcome of game. You need to follow the rules, play fair and respect each other and your opponents. Hockey teaches humility. You are a part of team. No one person is more important than the collective group. You can’t win alone. You will need to depend on others for your success.

After retiring from competitive hockey, getting married, having a family and focusing on a career, I still played recreational hockey for years. Nursing old injuries and getting slower, I still retained a passion for the game. I enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship of teammates.

I was also blessed with two daughters. In a nostalgic effort to relive my youth and teach my passion for the sport to my children, I pushed my girls into playing the game. Most of the time, I was coaching one of their teams. I loved being on the ice, focusing on hockey drills and strategies and escaping from the routine of daily of life.

Although my competitive days of playing hockey are long behind me, I still retain an unbridled passion for the game. I relish the competition, the speed and skill of the game and the strategy. Some of my fondest memories are playing a game of pond hockey on a cold winter day with a roaring fire on the foreshore. I love the fluidity of the game.

Orr said, “You don't win by being good. You win with hard work and sacrifice,” and Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

