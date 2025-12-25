It's time to talk about how much sugar we are ingesting

Sugar can be addictive

Sugar addiction refers to a craving and increased intake of added sugar and refined carbohydrates.

Up to 50% of the adult general population consumes too much sugar.

Added white sugar and other refined carbohydrates can make up to 25% of the nutritional content of foods consumed on a daily basis. Most experts agree a healthier percentage would be 5% to 10% of total daily caloric intake.

Increased consumption of sugar and refined carbohydrates is common in the winter months, especially around Christmas.

Along with lack of sunshine, shorter days and longer nights, the body’s feel-good hormones, dopamine and serotonin, decrease.

Eating carbohydrates, especially refined sugars, temporarily stimulates the production of these hormones in the brain and nervous system.

Sugar is a sweet tasting simple carbohydrate made up of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen.

It is found in a wide variety of foods including fruits, vegetables, breads, pasta and dairy products. It is also added to candies, cookies, pastries, beverages, breakfast cereals, juices, pop, soft drinks, condiments, sauces and other processed and refined foods.

Different sugar preparations include brown, cane, coconut, demerara, granulated, high fructose corn syrup, honey, icing, molasses, turbinado and several other types. At the end of the day, they are all just different types of sugar.

Fructose, galactose, glucose, lactose, maltose and sucrose are all examples of different types of simple sugars. Corn syrup is made of glucose. Fructose occurs in most fruits and vegetables. Honey is made up of fructose and glucose. White table sugar is made up of sucrose. Sucrose is made of glucose and fructose sugars stuck together.

The brain is directly affected by fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Unlike other tissues of the body the brain uses sugar as its main source of food and energy generation. Other tissues like muscle, bones and body organs also use fats and proteins in addition to sugars.

All areas of the brain are influenced by sugar. The pleasure and reward areas are regions that respond to various external stimuli by producing the hormones dopamine and serotonin. These particular regions of the brain include the amygdala, hypothalamus, hippocampus, pre-frontal cortex and striatum.

Rapid spikes in blood sugar stimulate dopamine and serotonin production in these areas of the brain. Spikes in dopamine and serotonin lead to a feeling of euphoria and pleasure. The brain directly associates these feelings with the sugar stimulant that caused the hormone increase.

The old saying “what goes up must come down” is related to blood sugar. A rapid spike in unopposed blood sugar stimulates a strong increase in insulin production from the pancreas. The main function of insulin is to decrease blood sugar after a rapid rise. It increases sugar uptake by most cells in the body including the brain and nervous system. It increases sugar breakdown in the liver and storage of excess sugar in the form of triglycerides and fat in the body.

Excess sugar in the brain lowers brain derived neurotrophic peptide, or BDNP. It is like fertilizer for the brain and spinal cord. This protein is essential for proper growth and development in the nerves there. It helps to maintain communication and nerve connections. Excess sugar intake decreases BDNP and weakens nerve function.

Cortisol is the main stress hormone produced in the adrenal glands. It is produced when the body is under stress. Cortisol and sugar share a vitriolic relationship. When cortisol is released in response to stress it raises blood sugar. Cortisol stimulates the liver to release sugar stored from glycogen. It also blocks the effect of insulin to decrease blood sugar by increasing cellular uptake. The net effect of this hormone is to increase blood sugar levels so that it is available to muscles and the nervous system to use immediately if needed.

Adrenalin is another hormone produced in the adrenal glands in response to stress. Adrenalin is also known as the “flight or fight” hormone. Adrenalin increases the heart rate, blood pressure and causes vasoconstriction. It stimulates the body to fight or run away. Adrenalin along with cortisol dramatically increases blood sugar levels.

Sugar addiction shares many of the same biochemical pathways as alcohol, cocaine and other illicit drugs. As a result, it can be hard to break the cycle, decrease the craving and stop the addiction.

The first step is to make a concerted effort to decrease all added sugar and refined carbohydrates. Eating a whole food diet is recommended. Eating at regular intervals is helpful to maintain proper blood sugar levels. Adding adequate levels of protein with each meal can also prevent blood sugar fluctuations. Foods rich in fibre, like vegetables and fruits, slow that release of natural sugars. Having healthy snacks between meals can also be beneficial in maintaining blood sugar levels. Avoiding excess caffeine and other stimulants can be helpful.

Additionally, cinnamon, B-complex vitamins, chromium, 5-hydroxytryptophan, magnesium, tyrosine, sugar alcohols, stevia, monk fruit can be helpful in relieving symptoms of sugar addiction.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

