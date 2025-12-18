The good, bad and ugly sides of wheat

Photo: Wikipedia Wheat is a primary staple in up to 80% of the world’s population. It is consumed by 2.5 billion people on a daily basis.

Wheat is a major ingredient in baked goods, including bagels, biscuits, bread, breakfast cereal, cakes, cookies, crackers, donuts, muffins, noodles, pastries, pancakes, pasta, pizza, spaghetti and alcoholic beverages including beer and vodka.

It is a primary staple in up to 80% of the world’s population. It is consumed by 2.5 billion people on a daily basis. It forms up to 20% of people’s total dietary caloric intake. Wheat consumption increased by 30% over the last 50 years.

Wheat is made up of 13% water, 71% carbohydrates including 11% simple sugars, 12% fibre, 13% protein and 2% fat. It is relatively high in protein but is low in essential amino acids. The dominant protein found in wheat is gluten. Gluten accounts for 70 to 85% of the total protein content. Fifteen to 20% of the remaining protein is made of gliadens.

Gluten is a sticky protein that gives wheat its adhesive and elastic qualities. It is why dough is sticky and viscous. It allows for expansion during baking and it traps gases inside. Gliadens account for extensibility and strength of dough. However, those qualities can cause various immunological reactions. Gluten and gliaden proteins cause allergy, hypersensitivity and non-immunologic response.

Celiac disease is a true immunologic reaction to gluten in wheat and other grains. It occurs in about one in 100 people and causes a variety of digestive symptoms, including gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea. It also causes other systemic symptoms, including fatigue, headache, skin rash and weight loss. It is usually ameliorated on a gluten-free diet.

Gluten sensitivity is a non-immunological reaction to wheat proteins. It can cause the same symptoms as celiac disease, including digestive issues, fatigue, headache, joint pains and brain fog. Symptoms are usually ameliorated by avoiding wheat.

Amylose and amylopectin are the main sugar and starch found in wheat. Amylose accounts for 20% to 30% of its carbohydrate content while amylopectin accounts for 70% to 80%. Carbohydrate sensitivity to amylose and amylopectin cause digestive issues, such as nasal congestion, skin rash and wheezing.

Glycemic index is a relative scale comparing blood sugar response to different carbohydrates. It measures how quickly blood sugar rises after consumption of different carbohydrates. The higher the glycemic index the higher the blood sugar response.

Whole wheat has a glycemic index of 45, while white flour has a high index number, at 75. That means white flour makes blood sugar rise faster and quicker than whole wheat. Sucrose or white table sugar has a glycemic index of 65. White flour will make blood sugar rise faster and quicker than table sugar.

The trouble with high glycemic index foods is they make blood sugar rise faster and quicker than low glycemic foods, fats and proteins. When that happens in the body, the pancreas produce insulin. Insulin decreases circulating blood sugar levels by increasing cellular absorption of sugar, increased sugar metabolism and sugar elimination. High insulin levels can make you fat and promote weight gain.

Chronically high insulin demands, in response to a diet rich in high glycemic carbohydrate foods, can lead to insulin resistance. That occurs because the body gets used to high blood sugar levels and high insulin levels. The cells can get used to those high levels and get a blunted response. Symptoms of high insulin include blood sugar irregularities, fatigue and weight gain.

Most wheat in Canada is not genetically modified. Genetic modification is the insertion or modification of genes by artificial means. The long-term effects of genetic manipulation on human health is not known. However, through selective breeding and hybridization wheat has been altered and modified. Granted, this process has been positive for wheat production by making wheat drought-resistant, hardier, has increased yields and made it more pesticide resistant. The effects of that created reduced genetic diversity and have resulted in consumption of mono-cultured wheat.

Wheat is also usually sprayed with the herbicide glyphosate. Glyphosate or Roundup is the most commonly used herbicide in the world.

The safety of the chemical on humans is still being debated. Glyphosate exposure has been linked to digestive disturbance, skin rash, kidney damage, neurological impairment, respiratory irritation and possibly cancer. Wheat and flour contain glyphosate residues. Glyphosate sensitivity can also mimic gluten sensitivity.

Wheat, and particularly gluten, have been associated with adverse neurological effects. Symptoms including anxiety, brain fog, depression and poor memory have been associated with increase gluten intake. Some researchers suggests the gluten peptide fragments bind to opiate receptors in the brain. This is associated with the euphoria that some individuals have after wheat consumption. This also explains the strong addictive quality of wheat and the drug-like withdrawal symptoms experienced by some. Furthermore, low levels of serotonin, particularly in winter with lack of sunshine, fuels carbohydrate cravings and desire for wheat products.

Dietary wheat elimination or reduction or gluten-free options have resulted in an improvement in many health symptoms including poor digestion, gas, bloating, joint pain, mood and behaviour, skin rash and weight loss.

