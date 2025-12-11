Getting rid of the winter blues

Photo: Pixabay A lack of sunshine triggers lower levels of “happy” hormones in the body, like serotonin and dopamine.

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is the term used to describe a depressive mood that typically occurs in the winter months.

It is believed to occur because lack of sunshine triggers lower levels of “happy” hormones in the body, like serotonin and dopamine. SAD, also known as “the winter blues,” is estimated to occur in between 0.5% to 5% of the general population. It has a lower prevalence in countries closer to the equator and a higher prevalence the farther North you go.

A milder form of the disorder, called “SAD light,” subsyndromal seasonal affective disorder or “sub-SAD” is estimated to occur in between 5% to 20% of the general population. Again, the closer you get to the north pole, the less daily sunlight you receive during the winter months and the increased incidence of sub-SAD.

Symptoms of the disorder include depressive or low moods, lack of pleasure in daily life, inability to cope with day to day activities, lack of interest in general activities and hobbies, fatigue, lethargy, tiredness, changes in sleep habits usually marked by an increase in sleep duration, changes in diet and food intake, increase craving of candy, sweets and carbohydrates like bread and pasta, overeating, weight gain, decrease in physical activity, irritability, restlessness and anxiety.

The main delineation between SAD and sub-SAD is the severity and duration of symptoms. They tend to be more pronounced and last longer in SAD patients. They also tend to impair daily activity to the point of having the patient seek medical help. Sub-SAD individuals experience variations of the same symptoms but perhaps not as expansive and severe.

Both types tend to occur one to four times more often in females than males and tend to occur at higher rates in people under the age of 50. The disorder is also associated with certain personality traits, such as those who are highly agreeable, those with low self-esteem, those with difficulty concentrating, a high degree of pessimism, neuroticism, anxiety and attention deficit disorder. It tempers with advancing age.

There is also a genetic predisposition to SAD and sub-SAD. Genes related to serotonin and dopamine production, transport and breakdown are believed to be related to this condition. Polymorphism or genetic variations related to enzymes, cell receptors and transport proteins affect levels of these hormones.

Disruption of the normal circadian rhythm is also known to play a role in the development of the syndrome. The circadian rhythm is the internal 24-hour biological clock in the human body. At different times of the day, different levels of hormones and other chemicals tend to occur. In the morning, there are higher levels of excitatory hormones, such as adrenaline, cortisol and testosterone. In the evening, levels of melatonin are highest before bedtime and cortisol levels are lowest. Many physiological processes, including energy production, hunger, metabolism and sleep are influenced by the circadian rhythm.

The worst foods for SAD suffers are refined sugars, including glucose, fructose, honey and sucrose, refined carbohydrates like candies, donuts and other sweets, alcohol, white bread and other ultra-processed foods.

The best foods for SAD include whole grains and cereals, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, lean proteins and fish. A real, whole foods diet, like the Mediterranean diet is recommended. Eating regularly, having high quality protein with each meal and being well hydrated is important. The good news is that dark chocolate, higher than 70% cocoa content, is also beneficial for SAD sufferers, at least in moderation.

Daily exercise for 20 minutes or more per day is beneficial in reducing SAD symptoms. During the cold, winter months the activity level of some people decreases exponentially. Aerobic exercises, like walking and jogging and anaerobic exercises, like going to the gym and lifting weights, are beneficial. Getting outside when it is lighter is also recommended.

Light therapy can also be helpful. Sun lamps that mimic the intensity of midday summer light can improve moods and decrease other symptoms associated with SAD. Luminosity is a measure of the brightness and intensity of light. The typical luminosity of an incandescent 40-watt lightbulb is about 500 lumens. The intensity of a typical sunlamp is about 10,000 lumens.

A fish or plant-based omega-3 supplement, rich in EPA and DHA, can help improve SAD symptoms.

Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with increased seasonal affective symptoms. Vitamin D supplementation can improve these levels.

The amino acids 5-hydroxytryptophan, tryptophan and tyrosine can help increase low levels of serotonin and dopamine. They are direct precursors and help to supply the raw material to make more of those hormones. However, if you are prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or SSRIs, you should consult a health professional before consuming those amino acids.

Other amino acids like gamma amino butyric acid (GABA) and L-theanine can reduce anxiety and irritability.

Herbs like ashwaghanda, ginseng, saffron and Saint John’s wort can help improve moods. Also, herbs like chamomile, lavender and lemon balm can help reduce irritability and anxiety.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

