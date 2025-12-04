Fighting vitamin D deficiency

Importance of vitamin D

Photo: Contributed In Canada, about one-third of the population are low in vitamin D.

“To D or not D,” that is the question.

The controversy of whether or not to supplement vitamin D in winter continues.

One billion people, or 15% of the general population in the world, are deficient in vitamin D. In Canada, about one-third of the population are low in vitamin D. Geographically, this would be higher in regions where there is less sunlight, particularly in northern climates during the winter months.

Most doctors and health experts agree vitamin D is necessary to maintain normal calcium balance and to promote optimal bone health. However, there is a general disagreement about how much vitamin D to take, especially during the winter months in northern countries of the world.

Vitamin D refers to a group of structurally similar steroid-derived molecules that are required by the human body to maintain proper calcium levels. It increases calcium absorption across the intestines, prevents calcium loss through the kidneys and promotes calcium uptake into bones. It is important in preventing rickets, osteopenia and osteoporosis or weak bones.

There are two main types of vitamin D in foods and skin. Vitamin D2, called ergocalciferol, and vitamin D3, called cholecalciferol. Vitamin D3 is the dominant type and is found in small amounts in many foods and is produced in the skin. Vitamin D2 is found in small amounts in plant-based foods and mushrooms. Ninety-five per cent of vitamin D in the body is from vitamin D3 and 5% is from vitamin D2. Both types are inactive and must be converted in the body to the active form to exerts its biological effects.

Up to 80% of vitamin D is produced in the skin when exposed to sunlight. About 20% or more is produced from dietary intake of vitamin D containing foods. This ratio is obviously affected by the amount of sunshine you are exposed to. In summertime the amount of vitamin D exposed to the skin is more than during the dark, overcast skies of winter months. During the winter vitamin D production in the skin can decrease by more than 50%. Twenty minutes of sun exposure on the skin on a summer’s day usually stimulates enough vitamin D production to meet the recommended dietary requirements.

The inactive forms of vitamin D are then converted into the active form called calcitriol, mainly in the kidneys but also in the liver and immune cells. This active form then circulates in the blood and binds to the vitamin D receptor or VDR throughout the body to exerts its many biological effects.

Vitamin D has many vitally important functions in the human besides calcium and bone health. It plays an important role in activating the immune system and can help prevent infectious disease. Those with the lowest levels of vitamin D tended to have worse Covid-19 hospitalizations and outcomes. Observational studies have linked low levels of vitamin D to the increased development of dementia and neurological deterioration, anxiety and depression, asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease or COPD, cardiovascular disease including heart attacks and stroke, digestive issues including celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, cancer and increase in all cause mortality.

A blood test is good way to assess your vitamin D levels. It measures the inactive vitamin D3 or cholecalciferol levels. Optimal levels of vitamin D3 usually range from 75 to 150 nanomoles per litre. A level less than 50 nmol/litre is considered to be deficient. A level greater than 200 nmol/litre is considered to be high, while a level greater than 350 nmol/litre is considered to be toxic.

The recommended dietary allowance of RDA of vitamin D ranges from 400 to 1000 international units or IU per day depending on your age. This dose is equivalent to 10 to 25 micrograms per day of vitamin D. Health Canada deems doses up to 2,500 IU per day as generally safe. Doses up to 4000 IU/day can be taken by those with higher requirements like growing children, pregnant and nursing females and those over the age of 70 years with poor health status.

The main danger of high doses of vitamin D is that it leads to hypercalcemia or high blood calcium levels. It can occur after taking vitamin D, usually more than 50,000 IU per day for several weeks’ duration. Vitamin D is fat-soluble, is stored in the body and levels can quickly build up. This can dramatically increase blood calcium levels.

Hypercalcemia or high calcium levels can be life threatening. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, weight loss, cognitive deterioration, muscle weakness, bone pain, high blood pressure, heartbeat irregularities, kidney dysfunction and the development of kidney stones. The symptoms are usually reversed when calcium and vitamin D levels are reduced

Vitamin D status may be a surrogate marker of good health status in general. Taking vitamin in winter months with decreased sunlight is advisable. Getting a baseline vitamin D level may be a good idea.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

