The pros of probiotics, the 'good' bacteria

Benefits of probiotics

Photo: Contributed Probiotics, often found in yogurt, are generally regarded as safe for human consumption by public health regulatory bodies.

According to the World Health Organization, a probiotic is “a live microorganism which when administered in adequate amounts confers a health benefit on the host.”

Probiotics are bacteria and yeast that are found naturally in foods, particularly fermented foods like aged cheeses, kefir, kombucha, kvass, miso, natto, pickles, sauerkraut, sourdough and yogurt. They include species like lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, saccharomyces, bacillus, escherichia, enterococcus and streptococcus.

Those bacteria are generally regarded as safe for human consumption by public health regulatory bodies. They are not pathogenic and do not produce disease in those who consume them. They are reported to confer health benefits including better digestion, regular bowel movements, decrease in gas and bloating, immune system function and better health in general.

In the last 20 or 30 years, probiotic bacteria have become widely available as a nutritional supplement in health food stores and pharmacies. These products have been transformed into capsules, tablets, powders, gummies and drinks. They are purported to improve a wide range of health conditions. They have been widely recommended by doctors and health and nutrition experts for a plethora of ailments.

One of the most perplexing issues is how to choose a probiotic that is best suited for your individual health issues and unique personal profile. It is often a bewildering experience to go to a health food store or pharmacy and choose a probiotic for yourself. Here are some practical and useful tips that can help you make an informed decision.

Lactobacillus is one of the most common probiotics with 38 different species. This includes species such as Lactobacillus acidophilus, L. casei, L. delbruekii, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, L. reuteri, and L. thermophilus. This genus is named lactobacillus because the bacteria produce lactic acid from breakdown of carbohydrates. Lactobacillus species are widely used in the food industry primarily in fermented foods like kefir, sauerkraut and yogurt. They are also relatively cheap to produce and abundant.

Bifidobacterium is another common probiotic with 82 different species. That includes species such as Bifidobacterium brevis, B. lactis and B. longum. The genus is named bifidobacterium because it has a split y-shaped appearance. They are also widely used in the food industry primarily in the preparation of fermented foods like aged cheeses, kefir and yogurt.

Saccharomyces is a common fungus or yeast with eight different species. This includes species such as Saccharomyces boulardii and S. cerevisiae. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is the most common yeast species used to make bread and wine.

Bacillus is a spore forming bacteria genera with 27 different species. This includes species such as Bacillus coagulans, B. cereus and B. subtilis.

Other genera commonly used in probiotic include escherichia, enterococcus and streptococcus.

Probiotics are considered non-pathogenic micro-organisms and generally do not produce adverse side effects or disease in humans. They can however, cause gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea and upset stomach in some individuals. In rare cases of severely immune-compromised individuals they should be used with caution.

The most common bacteria in most probiotics are lactobacillus and bifidobacterium species. Occasionally, yeast like saccharomyces and other bacteria like bacillus, enterococcus, escherichia and streptococcus are also included. A blend of several different types of probiotic bacterial species appears to better than one individual species. However, some people prefer one strain over another based on personal response to a supplement.

The number of bacteria per dose is usually expressed in “colony forming units” or CFUs. It is just a confusing term that literally means how much bacteria in a supplement dose.

The bacteria are generally live and can reproduce and grow. That means the bacteria are live and viable. There is mounting evidence even inactive non-viable probiotic bacteria can confer health benefits.

The CFUs are usually expressed in billions of bacteria per probiotic dose. The number of bacteria can range for millions to hundreds of billions per serving. Most experts agree a minimum of one billion of each probiotic bacterial species is essential.

The most recommended probiotics will include a total of 10 to 20 billion CFUs per dose of the total amount of bacteria in the product. Some probiotics are as high as several 100 billion per dose. The old adage is that more is sometimes not better rings true. It also depends on a person’s personal response to a probiotic dose. Everyone response can be different.

Different bacterial species may be recommended for different conditions. For instance, L. boulardii and L. casei and S. boulardii appear to be the best species for diarrhea. Other species and strains may be better for specific health conditions. However, the science is just beginning to explore this and it hasn’t caught up to the hype in the commercial marketplace yet.

Finally, a probiotic should have an NPN or natural health product number in Canada, which means it has been evaluated and is generally considered safe for human consumption.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.