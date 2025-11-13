Understanding rheumatism and ways to treat rheumatic pain

Dealing with rheumatism

Photo: Pure Rhumatology Rhumetism can occur in the hands and feet And can be one-sided or bilateral and affect both sides of the body.

Rheumatism is the vernacular term for aches and pains in bones, ligaments, muscles and tendons.

It usually is described as aching or gnawing pains, stiffness and tightness. It can occur with air pressure changes, cold and damp weather and during the winter months. The symptoms can move around at random, then disappear spontaneously. In joints, it can signify degenerative changes and act as a prelude to osteoarthritis. Old wounds and injuries can be focal point of rheumatic pains.

The discomfort can occur in joints where two bones meet, in ligaments connecting to bones, in tendons connecting to muscles and in larger muscles in the arms, back, legs, neck, shoulders. It can also occur in the hands and feet And can be one-sided or bilateral and affect both sides of the body.

The cause of rheumatic pains is multifactorial in origin. They are caused by a deterioration of bone quality, weakness in connective tissue lining the surface between two bones, poor ligament and tendon structure and muscle damage or accumulation of metabolic byproducts in muscles.

Bone pain is related to wear and tear and the effects of friction between two moving surfaces. A lack of calcium and other minerals may also affect bone structure and quality. Failure to meet the recommended daily dietary requirements of calcium and other trace minerals may lead to deterioration of bone structure. Minerals, such as boron, copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, strontium and zinc are required for healthy bones.

The connective tissue lining the two surfaces of bones is made up of the protein collagen and long chain sugars called glycosaminoglycans or GAGs.

Collagen is the most common protein found in the human body and accounts for about 30% of the total protein in the human body. It supplies strength, structure and support to bones, cartilage, ligaments and tendons. A deficit of dietary protein can negatively impact the quality of collagen produced and that can lead to weak connective tissue, which it turn can lead to deterioration and rheumatic pain.

GAGs are long, unbranched sugar molecules connected together in a repetitive chain. They provide the matrix for which collagen is deposited. They also attract water, maintain lubrication and provide shock absorption in healthy connective tissue. Glucosamine, hyaluronic acid and chondroitin are used to make healthy GAGs.

Accumulation of metabolic byproducts such as lactic and uric acids in ligaments, tendons and joints can also contribute to rheumatic pains. Overuse, overproduction and poor elimination can lead to a build up of those acid metabolites in tissues and cause rheumatic pain.

Poor dietary habits can contribute to aches and pains. Refined and processed foods lacking dietary nutrients, excess added sugar, alcohol, poor quality oils and acidy foods can exacerbate joint pain. Specific allergies and food sensitivities may also contribute to rheumatic pain. Common offending foods include dairy, nightshade vegetables, sugar and wheat.

An elimination diet can help to identify their impact and joint and soft tissues.

A lack of exercise, mobility and movement also contributes to stiff and sore joints. Movement improves bone and connective tissue production and function. Low-impact exercises, such as cycling, swimming, walking and weightlifting are beneficial in promoting healthy joints, muscles and ligaments.

External factors, such as ambient air temperature, humidity and air pressure changes can cause rheumatic pain.

Cold air temperature is believed to cause constriction of blood vessels supplying joints and connective tissues. That leads to a decrease in the nutrients supplied and a decrease in elimination of toxic byproducts. The cold also causes a decrease in the fluidity and mobility of connective tissue itself. Like oil in winter, the viscous fluid lubricating joints and soft tissue becomes constricted and thick in cold weather.

Barometric pressure changes are also believed to affect joints and connective tissues. High pressure causes joint spaces and fluid to constrict while low pressure causes joint spaces and fluid to expand. A sudden change in air pressure can cause pressure changes in the areas leading to inflammation and swelling.

Keeping the joints and connective tissues warm and moving can help reduce and eliminate rheumatic pain, especially in cold, damp and wet weather.

Calcium, magnesium and trace minerals can benefit joints and muscles, especially when a dietary deficiency is noted. Glucosamine, hyaluronic acid and chondroitin are precursors to GAGs and can help keep connective tissue hydrated and supple.

Collagen supplementation can provide high-quality protein and amino acids that can be used to make healthy connective tissue. Collagen protein is rich in specific amino acid, including glycine, glutamine, proline and sulfur.

Creatine supplementation can help improve muscle fatigue and pain. Enzymes, including bromelain, pancreatin, papain and serrapeptase, when not taken with food, can reduce joint and muscle inflammation.

Herbs such as cayenne pepper, frankincense, ginger, turmeric and willow bark all have anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce rheumatic pains.

An effective strategy is to take on or more of these different supplements for a while and see how they work for you. Unlike over-the-counter analgesics and anti-inflammatories, such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen, many of these nutritional supplements can help to build better quality bones, muscles and connective tissues.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.