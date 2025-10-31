Bio-identical hormones

Photo: Unsplash Most prescribed hormone replacement drugs are synthetic drugs that contain hormones that are slightly different structurally from what body produces.

Bio-identical hormones are hormones that are identical in biochemical structure to what the human body produces.

By definition, a hormone is a substance in the human body that is produced in one organ, then travels to another area to exert its biological effects. Bio-identical hormones are most commonly used in reference to hormone replacement for women but can include male hormones, adrenal hormones and thyroid hormones.

Estrogen and progesterone are female hormones produced in the ovaries. They then travel to the uterus, vagina, breasts and other areas. They exert their biological effects by stimulating egg development, building up the uterus and vaginal lining and stimulating breast development.

Testosterone is a male hormone produced in the testes. It travels throughout the body to exert its biological effects. It stimulates muscle development, hair growth, libido and sperm production.

Cortisone is a hormone produced in the adrenal glands and reduces inflammation throughout the body. It decreases white blood cell activity and calms the immune system. It can help to relieve allergic symptoms throughout the body.

Thyroid hormone is produced in a thyroid gland located in the front of the neck. It produces the hormone thyroxine, which regulates metabolism throughout the body. It affects body temperature, breathing and heart rates, cell growth and development, digestion and mood.

The sex hormones play an integral role in the primary and secondary sexual characteristics between males and females. They are responsible for distinct differences between male and female genders.

During the active fertile life of females—from approximately age 13 to 50 —fluctuations in levels of estrogen and progesterone account the cyclical menstrual cycle.

The normal female cycle is about 28 days long, from the first day of menstruation to the beginning of the next cycle.

Estrogen is produced in the ovaries. It stimulates breast and uterus development. It helps egg development. It causes hip widening, improves bone density and has some cardioprotective benefits. It helps to regulate moods and lessens anxiety.

Progesterone is also produced in the ovaries. It stimulates the uterine lining to build it up in anticipation of pregnancy. It also promotes breast gland enlargement and enhances thyroid gland activity, improves bone health and helps regulates moods and sleep.

During menstruation the levels of both estrogen and progesterone drops. After menstruation levels of estrogen increase during the first half of the female cycle. Then there is a mid-cycle spike of estrogen during ovulation. Levels of estrogen remain higher during the second half of the cycle. Progesterone tends to be lower the first half of the cycle, then increases during the second half of the cycle. At the end of the cycle both estrogen and progesterone drop precipitously resulting in shedding of the uterine lining and menstrual flow.

During menopause at about age 50 years the ovaries begin to shut down and stop producing the normal amounts of estrogen and progesterone. Both estrogen and progesterone levels drop considerably. This results in cessation of the normal menstrual cycle, egg production and ovulation. This peri-menopausal period can last for months to years. As the functioning of the ovary’s wanes, abnormal and erratic levels of either hormone can occur.

Symptoms of menopause include abnormal or complete cessation of menstrual cycle, hot flushes, night sweats, power surges, poor sleep, mood changes, anxiety, depression, low libido, vaginal dryness, brain fog, poor memory and difficulty concentrating.

Hormone replacement is the use of exogenous hormones to help alleviate menopausal symptoms. In 2000, about 40% of women were prescribed hormones for menopause. This number has decreased dramatically to less than 15% of women in 2025.

Hormone replacement therapy is generally considered safe but is not without risks. Side effects include blood clots, strokes and slightly increased risk of breast and uterine cancer.

Most prescribed hormone replacement drugs are synthetic drugs that contain hormones that are slightly different structurally from what body produces. That is done, in part, so one cannot patent a hormone that exists in nature.

Premarin is a group of conjugated estrogen molecules originally produced from pregnant mare’s urine. It includes estrone sulphate and equilin sulphate. Ethinyl estradiol is another synthetic estrogen widely used in oral contraceptives. These hormones are structurally different than the estrogens produced in the human body. As such they also have different levels of biological activity.

Medroxyprogesterone and levonorgetrol are examples synthetic progesterone.

Bioidentical hormones include estriol, estrone and estradiol and natural progesterone. They are structurally identical to what the body produces. They may be combined in certain ratios and quantities based on hormone levels tested, patient symptomology and physician experience.

They are usually made by prescription in a compounding pharmacy. They are generally considered safer than synthetic hormones, but they can have the similar risks and side effects.

The aim is to provide the lowest possible dose of the bio-identical hormones that gives the best result in symptom management in peri-menopausal women.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

