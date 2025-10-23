Passing the smell test: The problem of bad breath

Photo: Unsplash The number of actual bacteria the average person’s mouth can be in excess of 20 billion.

Bad breath, or halitosis, is an unpleasant odour that emanates from the mouth or oropharynx.

Words used to describe the fetid odour include it smelling like feces, fish, garlic, rotten eggs, musty, cheesy or sulphurous.

The odour is often subjective and is noticed when another individual breathes in some of the person’s exhaled air from their mouth. Often, but not always, the affected individual are not aware of the unpleasant odour.

Between 6% to 50% of adults have bad breath at one time or another. Thirty percent of adults are believed to suffer with chronic bad breath. Many others will avoid close contact with individuals who suffer from halitosis. Bad breath often makes one a social pariah or outcast. It is considered socially unacceptable when it comes to close personal contact.

There are many possible causes and sources of halitosis, including nasal and sinus infections, oropharynx issues including cavities, tooth decay, gum disease, periodontal disease, mouth ulcers, throat inflammation, tonsillar infection, esophageal inflammation, esophageal diverticulum, gastro-esophageal reflux, heartburn, bronchitis and lung disease.

Systemic diseases, like cancer and diabetes, may also cause unpleasant odours to emanate from the mouth.

Most experts agree the most common source of bad breath is the mouth itself. At least 80% of the time, the odour originates in the mouth. And 80% to 90% of the time, the odour originates on the dorsal surface of the tongue.

The mouth and tongue are not sterile surfaces. Over 700 different species of bacteria have been isolated from the mouth. However, the average person’s mouth contains between 100 and 200 species. The number of actual bacteria the average person’s mouth can be in excess of 20 billion. That equals 100 million bacteria in 1.0 millilitre of saliva.

Bacteria can be found adhering to the gums, teeth, cheeks and tongue. The exact species of bacteria in the mouth varies from person to person and is strongly influenced by dietary factors, oral health and overall health. Some bacteria are considered good bacteria and help to improve oral hygiene and do not cause tooth decay or other issues in the mouth. Other bacteria are considered bad bacteria and contribute to poor oral hygiene and cause decay and disease in the mouth.

The most common bacterial species in mouth include staphylococcus, streptococcus, lactobacillus, porphyromonas and treponema species. Streptococcus mutans have been identified as the bacterial species most commonly causing tooth decay. Additionally, close to a hundred different fungal species have also been identified in the mouth flora, including candida.

Bacteria can accumulate and form a biofilm over the dorsal or top surface of the tongue, particularly towards the back. The bacteria mix with saliva and food residue.

A biofilm is a multilayered collection of bacteria, sugars and proteins that can build up and cover over the top surface of the tongue. The biofilm forms a coating that adheres to the top upper surface and is usually visible as a white, black or discolouration on the tongue surface.

Those bacteria create putrid indole and skatole compounds and volatile sulfur compounds like hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan and dimethyl sulphide. These compounds account for the fetid odour that causes bad breath.

If the biofilm is allowed to grow unimpeded then more smelly compounds are created. If the biofilm and bacteria are eliminated, then the odour usually disappears.

A dry mouth can contribute to the development of a bad biofilm. Smoking and alcohol can contribute to poor oral hygiene. Drinking water and green tea helps to improve oral hydration.

Avoiding refined carbohydrates with added sugar is also helpful in maintaining a healthy oral microflora. Eating a diet with lean proteins, whole grains and cereals and some fruit and ample vegetables is healthy. Consuming probiotic foods like plain yogurt can improve the balance of mouth bacteria. Consuming parsley and other green chlorophyll foods is beneficial.

Avoid or limit malodorous foods such as garlic, onions and cruciferous vegetables may be helpful.

Good oral hygiene is important in maintaining a healthy oral microflora. Brushing the teeth twice per day for one to two minutes is optimal. Flossing once or twice a day between teeth where food can accumulate and ferment is also useful. Rinsing the mouth with antibacterial mouthwash with chlorhexidine or cetylpyridinium chloride is helpful. Essential oils from cinnamon, cloves, myrrh, peppermint, rosemary, tea tree oil and thyme have proven to be effective antibacterial compounds as well.

Many over the counter mouthwashes contain one or more of these oils. Additionally, you can make your own mouthwash with a combination of one or more of these oils.

Brushing the tongue or using a tongue scraper can disrupt the biofilm and reduce the bacteria accumulation on the tongue surface. Adding baking soda or a small amount of hydrogen peroxide can help reduce bacterial buildup. Also, consuming a small amount of real licorice can reduce bacterial adherence.

Opening a probiotic capsule and rinsing in the mouth with water can be helpful.

A strict combination approach of good oral hygiene, antibacterial rinses and dietary choices can help improve and eliminate bad breath.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

