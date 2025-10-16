Unlike the common cold, influenza can be a serious condition

Dealing with the flu

Photo: Pixabay Medical professionals recommend getting an annual fu shot, especially the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Influenza is an infectious disease of the mouth, nose and upper airways caused by a flu virus.

In Europe, during the 15th and 16th centuries, people believed flu epidemics were influenced by the alignment and movement of the stars in the sky.

Symptoms of influenza infection include chills, cough, fever, headache, nasal congestion, sore throat, muscle and bone aches throughout the body. Infection usually has more widespread systemic symptoms through the body and tends to cause more severe symptoms than those of the common cold. Bronchitis and pneumonia can occur with an influenza infection and also with a secondary bacterial infection.

About 15%, one in seven, of people people in North America will get the flu during the year and 0.3% to 0.5% of those affected will develop a bad or serious case of the flu. A smaller percentage of those individuals will die from the infection. Older people, over the age of 65, with comorbidities such as cancer, diabetes, lung disease and who are overweight are at higher risk of more serious infections. Also, young children, under the age of five, are at higher risk.

The are four main types of influenza virus—A, B, C and D. There are also different subtypes within each group based on the proteins of the viral surface.

Influenza A and B are the most common types to cause a seasonal flu. These two distinctive proteins include the “H” marker for hemagglutinin and the “N” marker for neuraminidase. Hemagglutinin allows the virus to bind to a human cell. It is like the key that opens the door to let the virus in. It also can cause red blood cells to coalesce and stick together. Neuraminidase allows the virus to be released from the host cell. It is the key that opens the door to let the virus out.

The incubation time, or time it takes from first exposure of the virus to the development of symptoms, is usually one to four days. The typical flu infection lasts between two and eight days. Symptoms can last longer in young children and the elderly and those individuals with compromised immune systems.

The flu season typically begins in the fall, in October, and extends to early spring, in April, but can occur in any month. It occurs more often in the winter months for a variety of reasons, including people staying inside and in closer proximity to one another. Also, the cold, dry dense winter air allows the virus to survive longer.

The cold temperature lowers immune cell activity and lack of sunshine may contribute to lower levels of vitamin D, which can affect the immune system.

Antibiotics are not effective for flu infections, unless there is a secondary bacteria infection. Antiviral medicines are available by prescription through a pharmacy. They are best taken at the first onset of influenza symptoms within 24 to 48 hours.

Two available antiviral drugs are Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Relenza (zanamivir). Both can prevent the development of the flu and decrease the time to get over an infection. It should be noted Tamiflu is an oral capsule, while Relenza is an inhaled powder.

A flu vaccine is released each fall that includes the two or three most common strains of influenza virus that are most likely predicted to affect the North American population. The flu shot is usually between 30% to 60% effective. High-risk individuals with comorbidities are recommended to get seasonal flu vaccine.

Eating a healthy diet, rich in lean proteins, whole grains and cereals, nuts and seeds, fresh fruits and vegetables provide the needed nutrients for a healthy immune system. Refined and processed foods, more specifically added sugar, negatively affects the immune system. Chicken soup has been suggested to reduce flu duration and severity.

Handwashing and cleaning high risk surfaces, such as door handles and countertops, can help to reduce hand-to-mouth or nose transmission. Gargling with saltwater or essential oils in the throat and back of mouth reduce symptoms of sore throat and prevent viral adherence. Vitamin A and beta-carotene-rich foods and short-term supplementation can support a healthy immune system.

Vitamin C-rich foods and supplementation can help support the immune system, however, strong evidence for the use of vitamin C in prevention the flu is somewhat lacking.

Zinc supplementation can help the immune system and shorten the duration and severity of flu infection. Direct contact with zinc as an oral supplement appears to be the better than just swallowing a pill.

Herbal medicines such as astragalus, cayenne pepper, echinacea, elderberry, fenugreek, garlic, ginger, goldenseal, licorice, oregano, peppermint and thyme may be helpful in treating influenza.

Effective hygiene strategies, diet and nutritional supplementation can help mitigate influenza exposure and infection.

