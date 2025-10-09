Learning about patients' lives

One of the greatest benefits about being a doctor, albeit a naturopathic doctor, is what I learn from my patients.

It is truly a blessing to earn a modest living by giving advice. I get to see people from newborns to centenarians and everybody in between. Ailments range from garden variety colds, allergies and digestive issues to complicated genetic and multi-dimensional chronic diseases and cancers.

Patients seek my health expertise and medical knowledge to help them navigate through their complaints and illnesses. Often, I hope some of the advice and treatments I recommend are helpful. The ancient Greek philosopher once said it is the ultimate duty of the physician to “do no harm.”

I have learned a doctor-patient relationship based on communication, honesty and trust is a reciprocal agreement. As a physician entrusted with care of the human frame, I have come to realize I don’t know everything. I spent the better part of eight years in school learning about the science of the human body, health and nutrition but I realize how much I don’t know.

From listening to patients, I have learned many things I would otherwise not have known. From new diseases, procedures and treatments, I learned something new every week. I also learn the interesting and intriguing life stories of many patients who I call friends.

Murray Palmer’s is a big, tall, burly man with dark glasses and a well grown moustache who visited my clinic during summer. He initially visited the clinic in 2017 with specific health complaints. At that time, he informed me he was an instructor at Okanagan College in the aviation maintenance engineering program. I had not seen him since 2020, when he moved back to Victoria.

During his recent visit, he told me he just returned from Ontario, after a cross-Canada book promotion tour. He travelled across the country giving talks and visiting bookstores to promote his autobiographic book, “My Life as an aviation junkie.” After our consultation, he gave me a copy.

I learned he spent the better part of 50 years in the aviation industry as a pilot, mechanic and aviation aficionado. From his humble beginnings growing up on the Prairies, he attained an incredible over 20,000 hours of flying time across Canada. After starting as an aerial crop sprayer, he branched out flying as a bush pilot, then float planes, medivac flights, classic and vintage planes, fire fighting and water bombers and aerobatic planes.

During his career, he was also a business owner, aviation developer, mechanical engineer and college instructor.

The book chronicles his career in the aviation industry. He wrote it to document his amazing adventures, posterity and as gift to his family for supporting him.

His story began with his learning the value of hard work. He tells of when he worked on a large game farm in Edmonton and was entrusted with herding two stubborn rhinoceroses. In a humorous twist, he discovered it was harder to herd two rhinos 500 yards than it would be to herd a hundred cats a 100 miles. Somehow, he persevered and got the job done.

He flew all sorts of planes—Beavers, Beeches, Cessnas, De Havillands and Pipers. From flying bush planes in inclement weather in the Canadian North to landing float planes with large pontoons on various waterways and flying vintage aerobatic planes at fairs, he has a wealth of experience. He was also heavily involved in a project to rebuild a vintage Lancaster bomber from 50,000 individual parts into a finished machine.

He became an engineer and piloted one of the largest water bombers in the world, the Martin Mars. In his book, he explains the technical specifications of the large aerial behemoth—from its 200-foot wingspan, four large propeller engines, 38-foot height, cruising speed of 190 miles per hour, 75,000 pounds of empty weight and 60,000 pounds of water load capacity. He explains the technical expertise and nuances of getting this machine airborne and in service to drop its water payload on a maximum area of four acres. The Martin Mars water bomber is truly an aviation marvel.

Murray credits his incredible life in aviation to his mother and father. His father gave him the freedom to pursue the vocation of his choosing. His mother encouraged him by saying, “you can do anything you want to, as long as you never give up doing what you want to until you have succeeded.”

Murray book is an interesting read, not only about planes and aviation but also the merits of hard work and perseverance. It is available from First Choice Books in Victoria, B.C.

