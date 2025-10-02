Explaining the power generators of the human body

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Photo: Pixabay A healthy diet rich in fish, whole grains, nuts and seeds, fresh fruits and vegetables is best for mitochondrial function.

Mitochondria are the dynamos, or the power generators, of the human body.

They are intracellular organelles found in most cells, oblong-shaped membrane bound structures resembling kidney beans. They have inner folds called cristae that transfer electric charges from one compound to another.

The main function of mitochondria is to create energy from broken down food residues. Ingested food is digested to smaller compounds that are absorbed across the gastrointestinal system into the blood stream. Those compounds are then absorbed into individual cells.

In a stepwise series of reactions involving enzymes, carbohydrates are broken down into simple sugars. These sugars are further broken down into smaller carbon fragments that generate high energy electrons. The electrons enter the electron transport chain in the inner lining of the mitochondria.

Once there, the electrons are transferred from different molecule to different molecule. These biochemical reactions are also dependent on oxygen. This oxygen dependent chain reaction is also called aerobic respiration. At the end of the chain a high energy molecule of ATP or adenine triphosphate is created.

ATP is the main source of energy produced in mitochondria and used for many different reactions inside cells throughout the human body. ATP must be continually produced on a daily basis to sustain life. It has been estimated that the human body produces its entire weight in ATP throughout the day.

Most cells contain mitochondria that produce ATP. Mature red blood cells do not have mitochondria. The average human cell has between several hundred to 2000 mitochondria. Cells that require a lot of energy usually have a lot of mitochondria. The brain, heart, kidney and liver have between 5000 to 8000 mitochondria per cell. The heart is believed to have the most mitochondria per cell because of its continuous high energy requirements for its regular muscular contraction.

The trouble with mitochondria is that as we age and as we are exposed to toxins, they don’t work like they used to. Newer research indicates that many chronic diseases are affected by dysfunctional mitochondria.

Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, kidney disease, learning disability, liver disease, metabolic disease, migraine headache, poor memory, Parkinson’s disease, premature aging and cancer all have some degree of mitochondrial dysfunction.

Symptoms of mitochondrial dysfunction vary but usually include fatigue, muscle weakness and exercise intolerance. Unexplained fatigue is believed to a symptom in up to 50% of individuals visiting family practitioners. Basic blood tests that check iron, vitamin B12 status, thyroid function rules out common causes of fatigue. They are often normal and yet the patient complains about fatigue.

Toxins that damage mitochondria include alcohol, cigarette smoke, herbicides, over the counter and prescription drugs, pesticides, persistent organic pollutants, pcbs or polychlorinated biphenyls, toxic metals and other environmental pollutants. Drugs that affect mitochondria include acetaminophen, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, chemotherapy drugs, cholesterol lowering drugs, diabetic drugs, illicit and street drugs, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDS.

Assessing mitochondrial function is difficult. Measuring cellular oxygen consumption is complex and not readily available. Measuring intermediate compounds and byproducts of ATP production is possible but expensive. Lactate and pyruvate are two intermediate compounds are available and can reflect mitochondrial status.

Improving mitochondrial function firstly focuses on what modifiable factors can be changed. Mitochondrial toxins should be eliminated, reduced or removed.

Aerobic exercise where 60 to 85% of the maximal heart rate helps to condition the heart, muscles and other tissues that are rich in mitochondria. Additionally, high intensity aerobic interval training appears to be better at improving mitochondrial function that sustained low level aerobic exercise.

A healthy diet rich in fish, whole grains, nuts and seeds, fresh fruits and vegetables is best for mitochondrial function. These foods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and other phytochemicals that improve mitochondrial activity. Reducing alcohol, sugar and refined foods and processed foods and substituting whole foods is important.

Nutritional supplements can help in improving mitochondrial function. Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B12 and folic acid are involved in energy production. Vitamin C and E are important antioxidants. Iron, magnesium and manganese are involved as enzymatic cofactors in energy producing pathways.

Co-enzyme Q10 is a fat-soluble vitamin-like substance involved in mitochondrial energy production. The use of Q10 to accept and transfer high energy electrons in mitochondria also happens to be a rate limiting step in the biochemical chain reaction.

L-carnitine is a non-essential amino acid that shuttles high energy molecules around in the mitochondria.

Cysteine or N-acetyl cysteine is an important factor in the production of the important antioxidant glutathione. Alpha lipoic acid is a cysteine containing antioxidant that prevents oxidative damage to mitochondria. Resveratrol is a bioflavonoid found in red wine that is a strong antioxidant.

A combination of these antioxidants at lower levels appears to be better for mitochondrial function rather than a high dose of one antioxidant over another.

