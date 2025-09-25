Doctor heal thyself...and others

The 'wounded healer'

I wanted to be a doctor when I was growing up.

I wanted to blend science with the art of the humanities. I learned early in life that other people can be your greatest resource.

Dr. Jan Nilsen was our family physician in our small town. Rumour had it that after graduating from medical school at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, he secured a practice in our town and cruised into town on his motorcycle with his curly strawberry blond hair waving in the wind.

I revered Nilsen like a mythical Greek god. He was a tall burly Scandinavian man who had played university football. He was chief of staff at our local hospital and was the resident anesthesiologist. He was smart and gregarious and he liked to have fun. He was very good golfer and used to jog along the east North Fork Road with his dog. I only saw him a few times medically for minor ailments and he appeared confident and self-assured.

He was a popular physician in our community and people seemed to look up to him and respect him. He was married to a beautiful and artistic woman named Colette and they lived on the top of a hill where the rich people lived. He had an air of invincibility and I placed him on a pedestal. I wanted to be like him.

After graduating from naturopathic medical school in 1991, and setting up a practice in Kelowna, I used to give him a call now and then to ask his opinion on hard-to-treat medical problems. He was always welcoming and supportive.

Nilsen passed away prematurely in car accident in 1999 at the age of 54 after travelling home late one night from a golf tournament in Trail.

I quickly learned in my practice that everybody hurts, feels pain and often has medical issues. It is hard to judge a book by its cover but people of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, education and wealth status can often be dealing with something beneath the surface. Doctors too can suffer like the rest of us.

According to the Government of Canada’s website on the incidence of common diseases in the older adult population, hypertension affects 65.7%, periodontal disease 52.0%, osteoarthritis 38.0%, ischemic heart disease 27.0%, diabetes 26.8%, osteoporosis 25.5%, COPD 20.2%, asthma 10.7%, mood and anxiety disorders 10.5%.

Additionally, 9.5% report daily or occasional tobacco use, while 8.3% report exceeding low-risk drinking guidelines, 77.3% consume fruits and vegetables less than 5 times per day, 40.1 and 28.1% report a BMI in the overweight and obese categories respectively, 60.6% do not meet physical activity guidelines and 46.8% report trouble falling asleep.

The “wounded healer” is a term popularized by the early 20th century psychiatrist Carl Jung. He used the term to describe the empathy and experience a healer could use to treat a patient who was suffering. The power of the treatment could be enhanced by the fact the healer was human, fallible and capable of experiencing pain and suffering.

I learned that healing is as much an art as it is a science. The quality of being empathetic is an important part of the doctor-patient relationship. Listening to what the patient is saying can aid in an accurate treatment, diagnosis and treatment. That can dramatically enhance the quality of healing that needs to occur.

William Osler was a Canadian born physician who lived from 1859 to 1919. He was one of the founding members of Johns Hopkins Hospital and was widely considered to be the father of modern medicine. One of his greatest contributions to the practice of modern medicine was to make it patient-centred. He advocated for spending more time listening, empathizing and examining the patient before making a diagnosis and treatment plan.

Among his many thought-provoking colloquial euphemisms were, “It is much more important to know what sort of a patient has a disease than what sort of disease a patient has” and “the good physician treats the disease; a great physician treats the patient who has the disease.”

He further expounded that a physician should “listen to your patient, he is telling you the diagnosis.” He reinforced the practice of patient-centred medicine by saying, “he who studies medicine without books sails an uncharted sea, but he who studies medicine without patients does not go to sea at all.”

Remember, everybody feels pain and suffers at some point of their life. It is the shared experience that makes better doctors.

