The many causes of constipation

Constipation is defined as the infrequent, difficult passage of stool.

However, it may mean different things to different people, including stools that are infrequent, difficult to expel, hard stool, small stool or the sense of incomplete evacuation.

Constipation is believed to affect between 10% to 20% of the North American population at any one time. Twenty-five per cent to 50% of the population over the age of 60 years are affected. The frequency of constipation increases with age. It affects males and females equally.

Between 250 to 350 million dollars are spent on laxatives in North America per year. The widespread use of laxatives indicates how common constipation actually is.

There is a wide variation in the frequency of normal bowel movements. The frequency of bowel movements varies according to individual body make up, type of intestine, eating habits, physical activity level and cultural influences. Almost always constipation is due to a delay in the transit time within the large intestine or colon.

Normal bowel movements may mean three movements per day for one person and three movements per week for another person. Therefore, an individual with less than three movements per week may be constipated. On the other hand, a change in frequency of movements from three per day to three per week may indicate constipation.

A wide variety of factors, including dietary, structural, endocrine, metabolic, neurological, connective tissues disorders and various drugs may affect stool transit time.

Evaluation of individuals suffering from constipation should include a wide variety of causes. Factors that decrease the movement of material through the colon include advanced age, sedentary lifestyle, a low-fibre diet, irritable bowel syndrome, hypothyroidism, inflammatory bowel disease, Hirschsprung’s disease (toxic megacolon), use of constipating drugs such as iron supplements, pain killers and certain anti-anxiety drugs and anti-depressants and local rectal problems such as hemorrhoids, fissures and tumours.

Intestinal obstruction can also cause constipation and the use of laxatives can make this condition worse. Continued use of laxatives can cause constipation particularly when they are habituating and removed. Constipation can also occur during pregnancy.

Chronic constipation can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as nausea, heartburn, indigestion, headache, depression, insomnia, bad breath, diverticulosis, diverticulitis, appendicitis, abdominal pain, low back pain, distress to the rectum, flatulence, hemorrhoids, fissures and hernias.

Conventional medical treatment of constipation focuses on the use of laxatives to promote bowel movements. Laxatives, such as mineral oil, bulking agents, such as Metamucil, Milk of Magnesia, docusate sodium, lactulose, polyethylene glycol (PEG) and strong cathartic laxatives, such as cascara and senna are frequently recommended.

Lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle impairs normal colon function and can lead to constipation. Daily exercise such as walking, or other aerobic sports are recommended. Stress can decrease colon motility. Stressors should be identified and reduced where possible. Exercise, meditation, biofeedback and yoga are excellent ways to reduce stress.

Increase your consumption of fibre. Vegetable fibre, largely undigestible and unabsorbable, increases stool bulk and increases motility through the digestive system. Certain components of fibre absorb water making stools softer and more passable. A wide variety of fruits, vegetables and whole unprocessed cereals and grains are rich in dietary fibre. Avoid white sugar, refined carbohydrates other processed foods. Increase consumption of prune juice. Prunes are an excellent natural laxative.

A lack of water can lead to hard stools and constipation. Increasing daily water intake by one to three glasses per day can help to soften stools and aid in treating constipation.

Fibre supplementation from wheat or oat bran, psyllium, ground flaxseed are good bulking agents. Fruit and vegetable fibre can be found in the whole, unprocessed and unrefined plants. These fibres are largely undigestible and unabsorbable. Increased stool bulk increases gastric and intestinal motility or movement through the digestive system. They help to stimulate the colon stretch receptors which increases motility through the large intestine.

Digestive enzymes and hydrochloric acid supplementation can help to facilitate better digestion, particularly in older individuals where digestive insufficiency occurs. Bitters are sour tasting herbs that stimulate bile and digestive enzyme release. They can also directly promote motility through the digestive tract.

Probiotics containing lactobacillus, bifidobacterium and other innocuous species can help repopulate the large intestine with healthy bacteria. This can help decrease flatulence and improve motility through the colon.

Magnesium supplementation can help promote both small and large intestinal muscle relaxation and promote movement through the digestive system. Magnesium supplementation is safe and not habituating for most people.

Specific plants and plant derivatives may be useful in improving constipation. Anise, chamomile, fennel, ginger, lemon balm and peppermint contain aromatic oils that can relax the colon wall and promote movement of stools. Aloe vera, Castor oil, ground up flaxseed, licorice, olive oil, psyllium fibre and rhubarb are natural laxatives that encourage bowel motility.

Cascara and senna are strong natural laxatives or cathartics. They are addictive and habituating and are generally recommended for short-term use.

A combination of dietary, lifestyle and nutritional supplementation is best for treating constipation.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

