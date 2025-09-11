Get ready to deal with colds and flu season

Photo: pixabay Good personal hygiene is important in preventing cold infection.

The changing of the seasons, the passage of summer and droves of children returning to school mark the beginning of the cold and flu season.

How often have you heard the old wive’s tale “don’t go outside with your head wet after a shower” or “put your jacket on because you will catch a chill.” Often dismissed as folklore and hearsay, there is mounting evidence to suggest that there is some truth to this.

The common cold is caused by a virus, a small, obligate parasitic package of DNA or RNA that infects a host to replicate. Over 200 different viruses have been identified that cause the common cold. These include different genera of adenovirus, corona virus, enterovirus picornavirus and rhinovirus. Rhinoviruses are estimated to cause up to 50% of colds in humans.

The virus typically infects the upper respiratory system of the nose, sinuses, eyes, pharynx and throat. The virus is usually transferred through aerosolized water droplets in the air and on common surfaces. The vast majority of cold viruses are believed to enter through the nasal passages first.

Infection occurs with binding of the virus to mucosal and surface cells lining these passageways. The virus binds to protein receptors spanning the human cells. Then the virus is fully enveloped and absorbed in the cell or the virus injects its RNA or DNA into the cell interior. Either way the viral genetic material is introduced into the cell. It then hijacks the machinery to replicate more genetic material and viral proteins.

There is a viral titre threshold that must be reached that allows for infection to proceed. The concentration of virus must be reached before symptoms occur. The order of magnitude to this threshold is unique to different viral species but is probably in the order of tens of millions per cubic millilitre.

Typical symptoms of cold infection include nasal congestion, sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose, sore throat and cough. Other symptoms include fatigue, irritability, headache, muscle weakness, poor appetite and loss of taste and smell. Fever may also present.

A garden variety cold is usually much milder than a seasonal flu. Symptoms of the flu tend to be more severe and protracted than a common cold. Flus also have more systemic symptoms including bad headache, severe muscle aches and more fever.

A good question to ask is why are colds more common in fall and winter months? The answer is multifactorial. Of course, people tend to spend more time indoors and are generally closer to each other.

Most cold viruses are inhaled in close proximity to another individual who is expelling the virus. The virus is aerosolized in water moisture droplets and on surfaces that are touched by other people. This can directly increase the rate of transmission.

Other important factors include the ambient air dryness and lack of humidity. This dries the mucous membranes and impairs the delicate hairs called cilia in the nasal passageways to move mucous and expel the virus. The lack of sunshine, particularly in regard to vitamin D can lower the immune response. Also, less fresh fruit and vegetables in the diet during cold months translates to less vitamin C and other vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

The cold air and weather can directly impair the immune response by limiting the activity and movement of important immune cells. The cold temperature also drastically alters to normal healthy host microbiome of the mouth and nasal passageways. With a drop in temperature there is a decrease in the number of good bacteria in these areas. This makes it more difficult to fight the virus.

Good personal hygiene is important in preventing cold infection. Breathing air not infused with a high viral concentration is important. This means avoiding close contact with an individual who has an infection. Obviously, the closer and longer you are in proximity of a person who has cold, the more likely you will be exposed to a high viral titre and increase your chances of getting an infection.

Washing hands frequently, wearing a barrier like a mask or scarf and limiting the amount of time in high-risk areas can be beneficial in decreasing exposure. Salt water nasal spray can also help prevent viral attachment.

Getting regular exercise, avoiding excess added sugar found in refined and processed foods, eating healthy, decreasing stress and getting a good night’s sleep can also help improve immune function and prevent you from getting sick.

Short-term supplementation with vitamin A or beta-carotene especially found in orange and yellow foods can help your immune system. Vitamin C with bioflavonoids occurring in fresh fruits and vegetables or via supplementation can be taken at the first onset of symptoms to decrease the duration of a cold. Zinc lozenges and supplements can decrease the onset and duration of cold symptoms.

Other potentially beneficial supplements include astragalus, echinacea, elderberry, garlic, ginger, goldenseal, liquorice, oregano oil and peppermint.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only

