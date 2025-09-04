The flaking and itching of dandruff can be treated many ways

Photo: Boots Dandruff is an inflammatory condition of the skin of the scalp, with white to yellow, greasy scaling flakes on the surface.

Dandruff is an inflammatory condition of the skin of the scalp, with white to yellow, greasy scaling flakes on the surface. It is also known as seborrheic dermatitis.

It may spread to other areas of the face, neck and central part of the armpit area.

It is estimated to affect 2% to 5% of the general population and affects men and women equally. It commonly occurs between the ages of 20 to 50 and in older individuals.

Sebaceous glands are oil producing glands located at the base of the skin. They become overactive. Consequently the scalp and the hair follicles at the skin surface tend to become oily. Burning, itching and redness of the involved area may occur. There is also a dry form of the condition in which the scales are hard, dry and whitish grey in colour and the hair is dry and brittle.

The fungus pitysporum ovule, also known as malassezia, has been found on the skin surface of more than 90% of individuals with dandruff. While pitysporum is part of the normal surfice microflora of the skin, overabundance of this yeast has been associated with development of seborrhea. The fungus digests triglycerides present in the sebum creating inflammatory oils that irritate the skin cells.

Normal skin cells turn over on average once every 30 days. However, in patients with seborrhea they turn over once every two to seven days. The sloughing off the dead cells, along with the inflammatory oils, create the characteristic flaking, oily skin surface with this condition.

Conventional medical treatment of seborrhea includes the use of antibiotics, antifungals, cortisone, salicylic acid, zinc, selenium and sulphur-containing creams and resorcinol. The medications provide symptomatic relief and are moderately effective in treating this condition.

A 2% ketoconazole solution, contained in the over-the-counter shampoo Nizoral is directly antifungal to the malassezia yeast. The shampoo must be used for one to two weeks to see results.

A 1% to 2% zinc pyrithione contained in over-the-counter shampoos like Head and Shoulders has been used successfully to treat dandruff. The uptake of zinc by the offending micro-organism is believed to disrupt intracellular biochemical pathways inside the yeast. The zinc affects copper dependent enzymes involved in cellular reproduction. Zinc can also improve local immune system and white blood cell activity. The shampoo must be used for two to six weeks to see results.

A 1% to 2.5% selenium sulfide contained in over-the-counter shampoos like Selsun Blue has been used successfully to treat dandruff as well. Selenium is believed to slow down the turnover of skin cells around hair follicles. It also has direct antifungal affects by inhibiting the growth of the malassezia fungus. This shampoo must be used at least two weeks to see results.

A 3% to 5% sulphur cream or shampoo has been used successfully to treat dandruff. Sulphur dries the skin surface by binding excess oils. It is directly cytotoxic to bacteria and fungus inside cells when it binds to other compounds. Sulphur is also a mild exfoliant and keratolytic that removes dead skin cells and oil from the skin surface.

A 0.5% to 2.5% hydrocortisone cream, gel or ointment can reduce topical skin inflammation and reduce symptoms associated with seborrhea. The cortisone can be combined with other compounds like calendula, comfrey and licorice to enhance its effects on the skin surface.

Food sensitivities can aggravate seborrhea. Common offending foods include white sugar, refined carbohydrates, chocolate, fats, oils, coffee, tea, alcohol, citrus, corn and wheat. An unprocessed whole foods diet, rich in whole grains, healthy fats and oils, fruits and vegetables is recommended.

Vitamin A and beta-carotene, biotin, folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and vitamin E are all beneficial for healthy skin. Additionally, the minerals selenium, zinc and sulphur can benefit the skin and treat seborrhea.

Digestive enzymes and hydrochloric acid can improve digestion and may improve symptoms in some patients with seborrhea.

Specific plants and plant derivatives have been used in treating seborrhea. Plants that have been traditionally used for dandruff include burdock, chaparral, dandelion, milk thistle, sarsaparilla and yellow dock. Although the constituents of these plants differ, they are collectively known as alteratives or blood cleansers.

Topical use of tea tree oil and coconut oil can help reduce symptoms associated with seborrhea. Coconut oil contains a caprylic acid, an antifungal compound and is a good emollient for dry skin and scalp. Both oils are directly antifungal.

Various compounds may also be combined for a more potent synergistic effect. For instance, combining zinc, selenium and sulphur together is effective. Mixing tea tree oil with coconut oil or nizoral can also be helpful. And using an over-the-counter cortisone cream afterwards is also useful.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.