Dealing with unrinary tract infections

Photo: Pixabay Urinaty tract infections affect 10% to 20% of the population.

Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are common and typically involve the ureters, bladder urethra and, in more serious cases, the kidneys.

They are experienced by 10% to 20% of the population, with a much higher incidence (10 times higher) in females than males. Ten percent of infants, 2% to 3% of adults between the ages of 20 to 60 and 10% to 20% of adults over the age of 60 years suffer with UTIs. There is also a high rate of recurrence of urinary tract infections.

Urine is a filtered product of waste materials contained in the blood. It is produced in the kidneys. Bacteria, including Escherichia coli (E. coli), klebsiella, proteus, enterobacter and pseudomonas are common pathogenic causes of UTIs. E. coli is a normally occurring non-disease-producing bacteria that causes up to 85% of all urinary tract infections. The bacteria enter through the urethra and can travel up to the bladder and cause infection.

Lower urinary tract infections commonly involve the bladder causing cystitis, characterized by difficult and painful urination and increased frequency and urgency of urination. Other symptoms include fever, chills, flank pain, low back pain and abdominal discomfort. In more serious cases, symptoms include blood in the urine, diarrhea, vomiting and kidney dysfunction.

The association of UTIs with sexual relationships in women is known as “honeymoon cystitis.” Infection usually occurs within 24 hours of activity. Infection will reoccur in 50% of individuals within one year.

Conventional medical treatment of UTIs focuses on antibiotic therapy to eliminate bacterial infection. Commonly prescribed medication includes amoxicillin, cephalexin, ciprofloxacin, doxycycline, fosfomycin, nitrofurantoin and trimethoprim sulfamethoxazole.

Poor personal hygiene habits can contribute to the development of urinary tract infections. Cleaning the urethral opening after urination with a clean tissue may help to prevent the spread of the bacteria. Additionally, wiping from front to back and not the other way can also prevent bacteria contamination.

Avoid excess white sugar and refined carbohydrates because they may feed the bacteria causing infection and can depress the immune system.

Drink between two to four litres of water per day. Water forms the most common constituent or urine and will aid in the elimination of bacteria from the bladder and urethra. Drinking moderately more water than normal will increase urine production and help flush bacteria and prevent their adhesion to the bladder or tube walls. Cranberry juice contains natural antibiotics that help prevent bacteria from adhering to the cells lining the urinary tract. Other unsweetened dark berry juices can also be beneficial in treating urinary tract infections.

Specific plants and plant derivatives may be useful in treating common urinary tract infections. One or more of these herbs can be used for UTIs—bearberry or uva ursi, buchu, celery, corn silk, couchgrass, dandelion, goldenseal, horsetail, hydrangea, juniper and parlsey.

Low levels of the female hormone estrogen, and to a lesser degree progesterone, can affect the cells lining the bladder and urethra. Hormone supplementation in post-menopausal females can help improve the integrity of the lining. A healthier lining can limit bacterial adhesion and prevent UTIs particularly in patients prone to recurrent infections.

Some individuals find soothing herbs like licorice, marshmallow and slippery elm can help to reduce bladder irritation by coating the bladder and urethral wall with a mucous like substance.

Mannose is a naturally occurring sugar in many fruits, including cranberries. Mannose is a derivative of the sugar alcohol mannitol used as a low glycemic sugar alternative. Mannose is also derived from manna, mentioned in the Old Testament of the Bible and found in the sap from several plants and shrubs in the Middle East.

Mannose and, to a similar degree mannitol, prevent bacteria from sticking to the bladder and urethral wall. Consuming mannose can help to prevent and treat bladder infections.

Two conditions that mimic bladder infections include irritable bladder and interstitial cystitis. Irritable bladder as it names suggests is a bladder that is highly sensitive to different compounds.

Interstitial cystitis is an inflammation of the bladder lining caused by a variety of triggers that mimic urinary tract infections. These triggers include alcohol, coffee and caffeine containing beverages and foods and spices. Some individuals also find that increasing consumption of foods high in oxalate such as dark, green leafy vegetables can also irritate the bladder and increase the frequency of voiding. Stress can also make bladder irritation worse by increasing the feeling and frequency to urinate.

Vitamin B6, especially the active form, pyridoxal 5’ phosphate helps to increase urinary outflow in the kidney. Also, magnesium can help relax the bladder wall muscle and aid in urinary elimination. Anti-cholinergic herbs like butterbur can also relax the trigone muscle of bladder and aid in urinary elimination.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

