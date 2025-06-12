Photo: Pixabay There are many qualities that doctors need to help their patients.

In British Columbia, 28% of the population, or close to one million residents, do not have a family doctor they can visit for primary care medicine.

While more than one in five adults do not have access to outpatient doctor visits and regular checkups, those that do are fortunate not to rely on urgent care clinics and hospital emergency rooms for family care medicine.

Most doctors are well trained and conscientious. However, excessive workloads, increased patient contacts, reduced visit times and extended paperwork make practicing effective medicine difficult.

In our current medical system, you take what you can get. However, practicing effective medicine depends in large part on the quality of the doctor you access. Here are some of the qualities that make a good doctor.

Becoming a doctor requires acquiring a lot of knowledge. They must study many courses, including anatomy, biochemistry, histology, microbiology, neurology, pathology and physiology. Doctors must have good communication skills. The ability to communicate effectively both in listening and talking is fundamentally important to exchanging information, formulating a diagnosis and initiating an effective treatment.

Compassion and empathy are important qualities in sympathizing with the patient. The ability to empathize with a patient who is suffering and then instituting care is a tangible expression of compassion.

Curiosity or an eager desire to know, or figure something out, is a great quality of a good doctor. The ability to ask why and think outside the box also accompanies curiosity.

Having ethics or moral principles that govern the behaviour of the doctor when dealing with a patient is expected and valued.

Practical skills and common sense are important. Obviously, nobody can know everything. Having rudimentary skills and basic insight into how things work is often beneficial.

Problem-solving abilities in a logical way is required to interpret objective and subjective information and make an effective treatment plan. Adaptability is the ability to change and modify an action or behaviour in response to changing circumstances. Doctors are often required to be adaptable.

A positive attitude when dealing and responding to a person or situation is an enduring quality. Patience is the capacity to accept or delay a response to trouble or suffering without getting angry or upset.

Trust is a firm belief or confidence in the reliability or truth of a person or thing. It is a fundamental cornerstone of the doctor-patient relationship and the treatments that are suggested.

Having a deep admiration or respect of the abilities, qualities or actions of the doctor ensures a positive outcome.

The ability to collaborate with other medical professions is important in providing the best type of care of the patient. Working with other health professionals may be required for accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

Having a doctor who believes and advocates for a patient is helpful to the psyche of those involved and is in the best interest of patient care. Being conscientious is an important quality for doctors to ensure the medical job is done diligently, thoroughly and well. That will ensure the highest standard of service of patient care is provided.

Knowing the limitations of what you know and what you don’t ensures a certain level of modesty and humility. Sometimes it is OK to say, “I don’t know” and ask for help or researching the problem.

Being genuinely concerned about the health and welfare of patient is an act of selflessness. Being selfless is an admirable quality of a good doctor.

Honesty and truthfulness are also important qualities of the doctor-patient relationship. Gathering the information, accumulating the facts and giving an honest and sincere evaluation and prognosis is valuable.

Lifelong learning is a positive attribute of any profession, especially the medical profession. Keeping abreast with the changes and growth of medical diagnosis and treatment is vitally important to practicing good medicine.

A combination of these important attributes is what makes a good doctor. It is important to remember doctors are real people. Nobody is perfect all the time. Nobody knows everything. And sometimes mistakes are made. Sticking to these fundamental qualities will ensure a high level of patient care.

One good piece of advice I received from an Australian Buddhist monk on the subject of expectations and being a good doctor, was if you think you will cure every patient, you will be surely disappointed. However, if you focus on caring for the patient you will be satisfied.

You will then be a good doctor.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.