Gallstones affect more women than men

Gallstones of cholelithiasis are stone-like masses that form in the gall bladder and can lead to pain and inflammation.

Acute inflammation of the gall bladder results in severe pain in the right upper abdominal region, fever, nausea, prostration and occasionally, jaundice. Chronic inflammation results in habitual indigestion accompanied by flatulence and nausea. The indigestion is more evident after a heavy meal or a meal high in fat.

Gallstones affect 20% of women and 8% of men over the age of 40 years. More than one million cases of gallstones are diagnosed annually in North America and more than 500,000 gall bladder operations are performed each year.

Bile is a clear yellow, green or orange fluid produced in the liver. It is concentrated and stored in the gall bladder and pours into the small intestine when it is needed for digestion. Bile helps to alkalize the contents of the stomach and intestines and aids in the digestion and absorption of fats. It is composed of bile salts, cholesterol, phospholipids, bilirubin and electrolytes.

Gallstones are formed in the gall bladder when there is too much cholesterol in the bile. Cholesterol and protein precipitate out of solution and form stones. The stones grow larger until they are large enough to cause pain and inflammation. Approximately 90% of gallstones are cholesterol stones.

Gallstone formation is the result of many years of a high fat diet and a poor lifestyle. They may be asymptomatic and produce little or no symptoms for many years. Transient colicky pain in the upper right and middle abdomen areas are usual first signs of stones. The pain can range from dull to excruciating and may last several hours and radiate to the back and right shoulder blade. Nausea, vomiting, fever and chills indicate an acute attack.

Stones may also block the outlet of the bladder or pass through the duct into the small intestine. If they obstruct the outlet or the duct, the pain may be excruciating and lead to jaundice, pancreatitis and infection.

The exact cause of gallstone formation is not entirely known. A high fat diet, obesity and family history are strongly associated with the development of stones. Additional risk factors include the use of estrogen and birth control pills, use of cholesterol reducing medicine such as lovastatin and cholestyramine, diabetes, liver disease, pancreatic disease and pregnancy. Diagnosis of gallstones is usually based on the history and location of pain. X-rays and ultrasounds usually confirm the presumption of gallstones.

Conventional medical treatment of gallstones focuses on surgical operation to remove the gall bladder. Bile salts, such as chenodeoxycholic and chenodiol, are occasionally recommended to help dissolve the stones but their use is limited. It is interesting to note gall bladder surgeries are performed three times more commonly in North America than in Europe.

Exercise should be a part of daily routine. Regular exercise is a great way to lose weight and keep in shape. Exercise also helps to reduce fats and lipids in the body, including cholesterol and triglycerides.

A cornerstone of dietary treatment of gallstones is to reduce fat especially saturated fat. Limit sugar, especially in refined carbohydrates, butter, margarine, cheese, milk and other dairy products. Avoid spicy foods and most fried foods. Increase consumption of unprocessed foods, whole grains and cereals, fresh fruit and vegetables.

High fibre foods can aid in the removal of bile from the digestive system.

Bitter foods can help improve the solubility and flow of bile through the digestive system. Coffee is a bitter beverage that may decrease bile cholesterol saturation by increasing bile flow or by stimulating intestinal bile acid absorption and bile acid uptake in the liver.

Other bitter foods that can help reduce gallstone formation and aid in bile flow include chocolate, citrus, dandelion, grapefruit, turmeric and other cruciferous vegetables.

Lecithin or phosphatidyl choline is a brownish yellow fatty substance found in many foods, including egg yolks and soy. It helps to normalize the constituents of bile acids and aids in fat digestion and absorption. Lecithin can help increase bile salt solubility and decrease gallstone formation.

Unsaturated liquid oils like flaxseed, olive oil and sunflower oil can be beneficial in fat digestion and absorption. Liquid oils can improve the solubility of bile. Dietary oils can help stimulate the gall bladder to contract and expel its contents in the duodenum.

Herbal medicines including artichoke, barberry, berberine, chanca piedra, dandelion, ginger, goldenseal, Oregon grape root, milk thistle and peppermint can help stimulate the flow of bile, relax the bile duct and improve digestion.

