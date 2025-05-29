Understanding alcohol addiction

Photo: Contributed Alcohol addiction is something that affects an estimated 10 per cent of the population.

Alcohol addiction is a chronic substance abuse disorder characterized by repeated and excessive drinking of alcoholic beverages.

The addiction can lead to poor health and can interfere with social, economic and personal functioning.

Although the exact prevalence of alcoholism is unknown, conservative estimates indicate up to 10% of the adult population may have problems with alcohol dependence. The vast majority of those with alcohol addiction do not fit the stereotype of the drunken bum on skid row, but rather are ordinary people who constitute a wide cross-section of society.

Seventy-five per cent of individuals with alcohol dependence do not receive appropriate treatment for the order. Yet alcoholism can be a treatable medical and psychiatric disorder.

Alcohol is a toxic drug that is harmful to all body tissues. Excess use can affect the nervous system, brain, liver, kidneys, heart and digestive system. Liver damage and cirrhosis is the most common cause of excess prolonged drinking. Intellectual impairment can occur in the early stages of the diseases and later permanent and disabling brain damage can occur. Digestive disturbances, such as esophageal and peptic ulcers can also occur, as can heart disease, stroke and hypertension.

Habitual drinking can interfere with proper immune function and lead to frequent infections. Excess alcohol intake can also cause sexual dysfunction, particularly in males.

Prolonged and excessive intake of alcohol can lead to vitamin B1 or thiamine deficiency. That can lead to Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, characterized by psychosis and delirium. Newborn infants of mothers who drink during pregnancy are susceptible to fetal alcohol syndrome.

Signs and symptoms of alcohol addiction include a wide variety of behaviours that vary from individual to individual. They include drinking to the point of drunkenness, drinking alone in secret, using alcohol to relieve insomnia or to help get started in the morning, using alcohol to modify stress, anger and anxiety about personal, family, social and economic problems.

Common signs of intoxication include staggering, lack of coordination and balance, emotional lability and incoherent speech. Other symptoms include muscle tremors of hands, rapid heartbeat, palpitations, sweating, mood changes, restlessness, insomnia or hypersomnia and blackouts.

A blood alcohol level greater than 80 milligrams per decilitre makes a driver legally intoxicated. Blood alcohol levels above 200 mg/dl produce signs of severe intoxication.

There is no universally accepted explanation as to why one person becomes addicted to alcohol while another does not. While many individuals have no family history of alcoholism, a person who grows up in a family in which one or both parents have an addiction problem with alcohol are at high risk of becoming an alcoholic themselves.

In general, a person is more likely to become an alcoholic if their environment emphasizes drinking, presenting it as a fashionable and indispensable social pastime. Psychological factors play an important role in the development of alcoholism. Unresolved conflicts, loneliness, financial difficulties, social rejection and marital problems can contribute to the development of the addiction.

Poor diet, nutritional deficiencies and excessive alcohol intake are common and may contribute to further drinking.

Conventional medical treatment of alcoholism often involves referral of an individual for appropriate counselling and therapy. Alcohol abuse deterrents, such as the drug Antabuse or disulfiram are occasionally prescribed with psychotherapy. Other medications, including muscle relaxants, tranquilizers and anti-convulsant medication are prescribed for individuals with severe intoxication and withdrawal symptoms. Drugs such as Acamprosate, Naltrexone, Gabapentin and Topiramate have been used successfully.

Counselling and therapy to change behaviour patterns that contribute to psychological dependence on this drug are encouraged. Self-help groups such as Alcoholic Anonymous or AA are also recommended. From their own experiences, AA members motivate and encourage others to stop drinking. Meetings and discussions give the alcoholic an opportunity to share his or her problems and learn from the experience of others who have similar problems.

Avoid excess alcohol and products that contain alcohol, including sauces and extracts used in cooking. Avoid white sugar and refined carbohydrates, excess coffee and caffeine consumption. Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar is a common problem with many of those with alcohol addiction. Many nutritional deficiencies including B-complex commonly occur. Low magnesium also frequently occurs.

A healthy diet, including high quality protein, good fats, whole grains and cereals, fresh fruits and vegetables is recommended.

Nutritional supplements, including B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, calcium and magnesium, selenium and zinc may also be beneficial. Occasionally, high doses of vitamin B1 or thiamine or other vitamins may be recommended.

Herbal medicines can be used as an adjunct to help support the body during treatment to help reduce or stop drinking. Milk thistle is a popular herbal remedy for liver support. The amino acids gamma amino butyric acid, tryptophan and tyrosine can also be beneficial.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.