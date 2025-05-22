Book from Roman times offers practical advice for living a modern virtuous life

Photo: Wikipedia A sculpture of Marcus Aurelius, whose treatise “Modern Meditations” offers advise on how to live a virtuous life.

On a recent trip to Greece, I had the good fortune to hike up to the famous Acropolis on a sunny spring day.

The Acropolis is a rocky outcrop towering in the middle of Greek capital, Athens. It is the site of the ancient temple with large marble columns called the Parthenon. This citadel is a testament to Greek culture, history and their contributions to the world in arts, science and philosophy.

The agora is the name given to the public square located at the northwest base of the Acropolis. It was in the agora that Greek citizens would assemble for commercial trade, politics, religious and social activities. Many wise Greek philosophers would gather in pergolas or gazebos and debate on matters of religious and spiritual significance. These people were called “stoics” and their philosophy was called “Stoicism.” “Stoic” was the Greek word meaning “painted porch” in reference to the gazebos where these philosophers would meet.

Marcus Aurelius was a Roman emperor from 161 to 180 AD. He was also a stoic philosopher. My daughter recently got me a copy of Peter J. Allen’s modern translation of Marcus Aurelius treatise called “Modern Meditations.”

Meditation is the act or practice of clearing one’s mind and focusing one’s attention on a particular thought or idea. It is particularly useful in stress reduction and in achieving clarity on higher spiritual matters.

Modern Meditations was the name given to a collection of the writings of Marcus Aurelius about his view of the meaning and purpose of life and how to deal with the difficulties struggles of daily living. It is a collection of 12 chapters, broken down into numerical sentences or paragraphs on a specific stoic topic, not unlike the chapters and verses in the Bible. These musings are the result of his meditations.

Some of the tenets of Stoicism include,

• Virtue is the highest good—Virtue is a higher moral standard. To the stoics, following a life of virtue is better than chasing money, power and pleasure. A person's standards of behaviour or beliefs concerning what is and is not acceptable for them to do is virtuous.

• Live according to nature—Living in harmony with the laws of nature wherever possible is beneficial. Realizing the natural cycle of things involving your life is congruous to a healthy life.

• Focus on what you can control—Focusing on what you can control is important. Understanding that you can only control your personal response to external situations is a stark realization.

• Accept fate with equanimity—Accepting fate with equanimity encompasses your reaction and response to the difficulties of life. Viewing these difficulties as opportunities for personal growth and development will make the acceptance of your fate easier.

• Embrace the present moment—Embracing the present moment is important to living a healthy life. The past and all its events are gone. Ruminating to the way things might have been, is inconsequential. Worrying about the future does not help the present moment but only perpetuates anxiety and fear.

• Practice emotional resilience—Practicing emotional resilience is beneficial in controlling our responses to the events of life. Emotional outbursts of anger, contempt, disgust, fear, jealousy, shame and other negative emotions should not dominate our response to our changing circumstances.

• Recognize the inter-connectedness of things—Recognizing the inter-connectedness of things in life is the realization that you are part of bigger whole. Everything is connected and your actions and reactions will affect some other part of the universe in some way. Being responsible for your behavior is being accountable.

Applying stoic principles in modern life includes,

• Practicing gratitude—Be thankful for your life.

• Cultivating mindfulness—focusing and living in the present moment

• Focusing on the present.

• Apply the dichotomy of control—knowing the difference of the things you can control and the things you can’t. Many things you cannot control. You can control your response to these events.

• Reframe adversity into opportunity—Reframe the struggles of life as opportunities for change and growth.

• Develop emotional resilience—Control your emotions in regard to the changing circumstances and events of your life.

• Live with purpose with honesty and integrity.

• Accept what you cannot change.

Modern Meditations is a quick, easy read chalked full of nuggets of wisdom and pearls of practical advice for living a modern virtuous life in the 21st century. Where many secular self-help books are full of confusing terms and jargon, this book is simple to understand and follow.

