Millions of people around the world suffer from parasitic infections each year

Photo: Pixabay Parasites and worms can be caused by drinking contaminated water.

Parasites and worms are common infections of the digestive system and are characterized by indigestion, abdominal bloating, gas and diarrhea. In severe infection, there may be fever, joint pain, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting.

A parasite by definition is an organism that lives on another organism, uses its food and resources for growth and development and supplies nothing in return to benefit of the other organism.

There are many examples of parasitic infections that can infect humans, including giardia, cryptosporidium, entamoebiasis, lyme’s disease, pinworms, toxoplasmosis and worms including roundworms, tapeworms and flukes. While many infections can be self-limiting, other infections can become persistent. Immunocompromised individuals are particularly vulnerable to parasitic infections.

Giardia is the most common parasitic infection in North America and is estimated to occur in 5% to 10% of the population. Giardiasis is caused by the parasite Giardia lamblia and is most common in the Rocky Mountain region. It is usually caused by drinking water contaminated by the parasite. Symptoms of giardia include nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

Cryptosporidium is a parasitic infection that causes gastrointestinal and lung illness. It is commonly contracted from drinking water that is tainted with the micro-organism. Symptoms such as nausea, watery diarrhea and cramping are common. Lung infections can cause a persistent cough.

Entamoebiaisis is caused by the parasite, entamoeba hystolytica and is estimated to affect 3% to 10% of the world's population. The chance of infection increase with foreign travel. Symptoms of entamoeba infection include lower abdominal discomfort and diarrhea.

Lyme disease is caused be the parasite Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted through bites of the deer tick. Infections usually result in inflamed skin, joint pain and nerve abnormalities. The parasite can be difficult to eradicate and require multiple rounds of antibiotics.

Pinworm infections are caused by the worm enterobius vermicularis and is common among children. Peri-anal itching, especially at night, is the most common symptom associated with pinworm infection.

Toxoplasmosis is caused by the parasite toxoplasma gondii. It causes a flu-like illness and swollen lymph nodes. It is often transmitted from undercooked meats and from cat feces. It can cause damage to the developing fetus.

Worms account for approximately one billion infections worldwide per year. Round worms, flukes and tapeworms are common worm infections. More than 50 million infections occur in North America alone each year.

Diagnosis of parasitic infections can be difficult. An ova and parasite stool test is the most common test used to identify these micro-organisms. Conventional stool testing often does not identify a specific micro-organism on a single test. Sometimes the stool sample does not contain the bug.

Parasites can present with different stages of cycles including cysts, eggs, spores. Many patients bring in a sample of the suspected parasite and most physicians are not equipped or skilled to identify the micro-organism. Antibody tests in the blood are also limited as many infections are limited to the digestive system. A polymerase chain reaction or PCR DNA test is probably the best test to identify parasitic micro-organisms.

Conventional medical treatment of parasites and worms focuses on drug therapy. Frequently prescribed medication includes albendazole, chloroquine, febendazole, Flagyl or metronidazole, ivermectin, mebendazole, pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel. These drugs are relatively toxic and include side effects such as nausea, vomiting, digestive upset, liver damage, kidney dysfunction and nerve irritation.

Poor personal hygiene can contribute to parasite and worm infection. Consumption of drinking water is the most common cause of infection. Drinking water should be careful scrutinized as to its cleanliness and safety. Most community drinking water facilities monitor for parasitic infections and treat the water supply.

Mechanical filtration and filters are used that limit the size of the particles that pass through preventing many parasites from passing through. Disinfection with chemical agents such as chlorine, chlorine dioxide, iodine, ozone and ultraviolet radiation can be effective in killing most parasites. Boiling water for at least one minute will destroy most parasites.

Poorly or undercooked foods is also a major source of parasites. Ensuring that the food is cooked to proper temperature and duration is important.

Avoid white sugar and refined carbohydrates. Excess consumption of refined sugar can impair host immune response and increase susceptibility to infection. Avoid excess alcohol and ultra processed foods. Increase consumption of whole and unprocessed foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. Specifically increase consumption of coconut, garlic pumpkin and papaya.

Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc can be helpful for activate the immune system and fight parasitic infections.

Specific herbs and plant derivatives have demonstrated may be useful in treating parasitic infections. Berberine, black walnut, coconut, cloves, garlic, goldenseal, grapefruit seed extract, papaya leaf, pumpkin seed and wormwood may be helpful.

