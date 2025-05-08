Dealing with warts can be difficult as they are a recurrent problem for many

Photo: Wikipedia Warts tend to occur on the hands, arms, face, upper trunk, legs, feet and in genital area.

Warts, or verrucae, are benign, semi-contagious growths of the outer layer of the skin.

They are caused by viruses and tend to occur on the hands, arms, face, upper trunk, legs, feet and in genital area. The most common types include, fittingly, common warts, as well as plantar and genital warts.They are generally more common in children and young adults than in older people.

Appearance, size and the location of warts can vary. Most are less the one-half centimetre in diameter and may be flat or raised, dry or moist. Usually they have a rough, pitted surface, either flesh coloured or darker than the surrounding skin.

They tend to develop on the exposed areas of the skin and may be single or multiple and tend to occur on areas of repetitive friction. When they occur on especially vulnerable areas, such as the knee or elbow, they can become irritated and tender.

Plantar warts are flat warts that occur commonly on the soles of the feet. They can become irritated and tender due to the repetitive motion of walking. A butcher’s wart occurs on the hands and arms of meat cutters.

Warts can also occur in the nostrils and can obstruct breathing by blocking the air passage. Laryngeal warts occur in the larynx or voice boxes and irritate the throat.

Genital warts, on the genitalia of males and females are often sexually transmitted and can cause a tremendous amount of stress due to their location and their effects on sexuality. Condyloma and the human papilloma virus, or HPV, can cause genital and peri-anal warts. HPV virus has been associated with the development of cervical dysplasia and cervical cancer. Women with venereal warts should consult a physician and get a PAP test to identify abnormal cells of the cervix and uterus. Anal warts occur around the anus and can cause a lot of itching.

A wart develops between one and eight months after initial exposure to the virus. The virus infects and becomes lodged in the outer layer of the skin. After infection takes hold a benign, unsightly growth can develop. Warts are highly resistant to therapy and have a high rate of recurrence. They are spread from scratching, rubbing and razor-like cuts in the skin. In half of all cases, warts disappear spontaneously without any treatment. In other causes, warts may persist and recur and last for years.

The exact cause of infection by warts is not entirely known. Like other viruses and bacteria, they tend to occur when the immune system is depressed or low. Nutritional deficiencies can lead to a poor immune system and the development of warts.

Conventional medical treatment includes the removal of infected skin by acids, including salicylic, bichloroacetic and nitric acid. Burning and freezing with liquid nitrogen and electrodessication can also be used. The use of antiviral agents such as bleomycin and alpha interferon have been used as well. These methods may be effective, although warts are highly recurrent and resistant to therapy. Scarring of the skin may occur as a result of treatment.

Psychological state can affect the growth and outcome of warts by influencing the immune system. Positive, focused mental concentration on the disappearance and elimination of the wart can be effective in reducing their size and recurrence.

Decrease consumption of white sugar, refined carbohydrates, fats, oils, refined and processed foods and increase consumption of complex carbohydrates, whole and unprocessed foods. Topical application of papaya, banana peal, eggplant and potato may be also effective.

Nutritional supplements, including vitamin A, beta-carotene and vitamins C and D are important immune vitamins and minerals. Thymus gland extract helps to support and stimulate immune gland function.

Specific herbs and plant derivatives may be useful in treating common warts. Dandelion, echinacea, garlic, tea tree oil, white willow bark and yellow cedar have been successful in helping to treat warts. The topical application of the juice from those plants applied to the surface of the wart, the covered with a band aid is effective.

A 10% to 20% concentration of salicylic acid derived from willow bark has been used as a topical treatment as well.

Podophyllum resin is derived from the American mandrake plant. A 10% to 25% concentration of podophyllum can be used topically to inhibit viral growth. It is important to note oral consumption of podophyllum can be toxic.

Thuja cedar oil and tea tree oil can also be effective. Both extracts can be highly irritating to adjacent healthy tissue and should be applied with caution.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

