Folic acid, or vitamin B9, is an important water-soluble B vitamin.

The name “folic acid” is a moniker of the fact the vitamin is found in large amounts of dark green leafy vegetables or green “foliage.” It is also an organic acid, hence its name.

Folates are a group of chemically similar compounds in foods. Folic acid is actually a stable synthetic precursor used in and to fortify foods and in different vitamin products. Naturally occurring folates and folic acid are converted to the active form of the vitamin called methyltetrahydrofolate, or MTHF.

The main function of folic acid is in the biochemical process of methylation. Folic acid acts as a reservoir for a methyl group, which is a carbon atom bound to three hydrogen atoms. The methylated folic molecule is then capable of donating the methyl group to many other compounds.

The methyl group acts as a molecule switch, turning on and turning off different chemical reactions.

Methylation plays a very important role in DNA production and protein synthesis. MTHF donates its methyl group to DNA molecules. Depending on the site and location, it then acts as a switch, turning on and turning off different other chemical reactions.

Areas of the body that have high rates of DNA synthesis have the highest rates of methylation reactions. Those include during pregnancy, in bone marrow and in the gut lining.

Folic acid is very important in pregnancy and is involved in healthy neurological development of the fetus. A dietary deficiency of folic acid during early pregnancy can lead to the development of neural tube defects of the brain and spinal cord, including spina bifida.

Mote than 80 countries in the world have mandated folic acid fortification to foods to help prevent folic acid deficiency, particularly in pregnant females. In Canada, folic acid has been added to white flour, enriched pasta and cornmeal since 1998.

The incidence of neural tube defects has dramatically decreased with the introduction of folic acid food fortification. Before it started, folic acid deficiency was much more common, affecting up to 25% of the general population at one time. Now, after food fortification, it is less than 1%.

Folic acid is commonly added to vitamin and mineral supplements and B-complex vitamins. The active MTHF form is also becoming more commonly available and may have added benefit.

Bone marrow is involved in the production of red blood cells, or RBCs. More than 200 billion red blood cells are produced every day. The purpose of red blood cells is to carry oxygen. Because of the large amount of DNA synthesis involved in RBC production, a lot of folic acid and methylation is required. A deficiency of folic acid can cause a condition called megaloblastic anemia, marked by larger than normal red blood blood cells.

The stomach and intestinal lining withstand the effects of hydrochloric acid and digestive enzymes. It allows for digested foods to be absorbed into the bloodstream. A new stomach lining is made every three to five days. A lot of DNA synthesis and methylation is required for the growth and development of the digestive tissue lining.

The conversion of folates and folic acid into its active form, MTHF requires an enzyme to catalyze the reaction.

Between 20% and 40% of the general population have a genetic enzyme deficiency that results in hypomethylation, which can be related to the development of chronic illnesses, including atherosclerosis, autoimmune disease, cancer and other diseases. A DNA test can determine if you carry this abnormal gene.

The anti-cancer and anti-rheumatic drug methotrexate directly inhibits the MTHF enzyme, causing a folic acid deficiency. Supplementation with folic acid can help to prevent some of the side effects of this drug on normal tissues.

The highest food sources of folic acid are dark, leafy greens, including broccoli, cabbage, kale, spinach, nuts and seeds such as peanuts, beans, legumes and liver. A methylation smoothie, containing spinach and other dark greens, swell as peanut butter or other nuts or seeds is also an excellent source of dietary folates.

The recommended daily amount is 400 micrograms per day for adults, 500 micrograms per day for nursing mothers and 600 micrograms per day for pregnant females.

The human body contains anywhere from 15 milligrams to 30 milligrams of folates and folic acid. About 50% is stored in the liver and the remainder is dispersed throughout the body.

Folic acid, being water soluble, is relatively non-toxic. Occasional nausea, upset stomach, irritability and sleep disturbance have been reported with taking folic acid supplements. Its use before conception and during pregnancy is recommended.

