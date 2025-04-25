Dealing with prostate enlargement

Prostate enlargement is an abnormal enlargement of the prostate gland causing variable degrees of bladder outlet obstruction.

Prostate issues are estimated to affect 50% of men over the age of 50 years

Benign prostate hyperplasia, or BPH, is estimated to affect 50% of men over the age of 50 years. Eighty percent of men 80 years old or older are affected by BPH.

The prostate is a golf ball sized gland located around the urethra at the outlet of the bladder. It produces an alkaline prostatic fluid containing enzymes, minerals and proteins that nourish and protect sperm. It contributes to seminal fluid a secretion containing citric acid, phosphatase and other proteolytic enzymes which accounts for the liquefaction of semen. The rate of production of prostate fluid increases with active relations and stimulation.

Enlargement of the prostate occurs with aging. Hormonal factors, diet, lifestyle factors and genetics are all believed to play an important role.

The major male hormone testosterone is known to decrease with increasing age. A byproduct of testosterone called dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, increases with age. DHT stimulates prostate gland growth. Also, some males are believed to produce higher levels of estrogen which is also believed to stimulate prostate growth.

Poor dietary factors such as increased consumption of alcohol, caffeine, sugar and processed foods are associated with increased prostate size.

Fresh fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains including all types of dark berries, broccoli family vegetables including broccoli, cabbage. cauliflower and kale, fish, green tea, plant-based proteins, pumpkin seeds, soybeans and tomatoes are associated with decreased prostate size.

Lifestyle factors, such as obesity, diabetes, erectile dysfunction, heart disease and lack of exercise and lack of healthy relations are associated with an increased risk of prostate enlargement. Genetics and family history are believed to play an important role in the development of prostate enlargement. Having a close family member, like a father or brother, with BPH dramatically increases your risk of developing it. Genetic factors are estimated to influence up to 75% of individuals with prostate enlargement.

Symptoms of BPH include increased frequency of urination, urination at night, incomplete bladder emptying, inability to void, overflow incontinence and terminal dribbling. Hesitancy and intermittency with decreased size and force of urinary stream occur.

BPH is caused by an abnormal enlargement of the prostate gland which irritates the bladder and urethra. Because of its position around the urethra, enlargement of the prostate quickly interferes with the normal passage of urine from the bladder. Urination becomes increasingly difficult and the bladder never feels completely emptied. If left untreated, continued enlargement of the prostate eventually obstructs the bladder completely and emergency measures may become necessary to empty the bladder. If the prostate is markedly enlarged, then chronic obstruction may result.

Diagnosis of benign prostatic hyperplasia by a physician should be based on symptoms, physical exam and laboratory tests. A regular check up and prostate exam is recommended once per year after the age of 50 years. Prostate cancer may initially present with similar symptoms. Prostate cancer is the second leading type of cancer in males.

Conventional medical treatment of BPH is drug therapy. The two most popular drugs in North America for this condition is tamsulosin (Flomax) and dutasteride (Avodart). Tamsulosin belongs to a group of medicines called alpha blockers that relax the muscle of the bladder and prostate and make the passage of urine easier. Dutasteride blocks an enzyme called 5-alpha reductase that decreases production of DHT. It can help to shrink the prostate over time and reduce symptoms associated with it.

If drug treatment does not improve BPH symptoms then a surgical procedure called transurethral resection of the prostate or TURP may be recommended.

Coffee, tea, colas, chocolate and other caffeine containing foods and beverages should be reduced. Caffeine is a natural diuretic that increases urinary excretion. Foods high in added sugar including processed and refined foods should be reduced. Alcohol should be consumed in moderation or none at all. Some men report that spices can irritate the bladder and prostate.

Consuming a diet rich in coloured fresh fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains and cereals should be emphasized.

Foods rich in zinc including oysters, fish, meats and seafood and nuts and seeds can help to shrink an enlarged prostate.

Herbal medicines and supplements that can help BPH include bee pollen and rye pollen, beta sitosterol, green tea, lycopene, nettles, pumpkin seed oil, Pygeum africanum and saw palmetto. Beta sitosterol is a plant sterol related to cholesterol. Pygeum africanum or the African cherry tree reduces prostate cell growth and decreases inflammation.

Saw palmetto is a dwarf palm tree that contains lipids, sterols and flavonoids that can help block the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone or DHT and reduces its effect on enlarging the prostate.

