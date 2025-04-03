Inflammation: The body's response to injury

Photo: University of Queensland

Inflammation is a normal response to injury or trauma and usually involves swelling, edema, redness, heat and loss of function.

The word inflammation literally means “to set on fire.” The inflammatory response can be provoked by physical, chemical and biological agents, including physical trauma, exposure to excessive amounts of sunlight, x-rays and radioactive materials, corrosive chemicals, extremes of heat and cold and infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses and other micro-organisms.

The classic sings of inflammation are heat, redness, swelling, pain and loss of function. Those signs are manifestations of the changes that occur during the inflammatory process. They can occur in virtually any tissue of the human body, including muscles, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, the brain, heart, lungs and other organs.

The major components of this process are changes in blood flow through blood vessels, increased capillary permeability and the presence of white blood cells.

Large quantities of chemicals, such as histamines are released in response to local trauma. This causes an increase in local blood flow and an increase in capillary permeability. As a result, large quantities of fluid and proteins leak out into surrounding tissue. The fluid begins to clot around blood vessels. A clot will usually form within five minutes after a blood vessel wall has been damaged. White blood cells migrate to the area of tissue damage and prevent further damage and infection. The inflamed tissue is separated from normal tissue, which delays the spread of bacteria and other toxic products.

The chemical messengers that initiate and promote inflammation include arachidonic acid derivatives, including leukotrienes and prostaglandins, vasoactive peptides including kinins, phospholipid mediators including platelet activating factor and other cytokines including histamine, interleukins and serotonin.

Pharmaceutical drugs and plant derivatives are used to target specific biochemical pathways involving one or more of these inflammatory chemicals.

Blood tests can be useful in determining the level of inflammation in the body. The white blood cell count and specifically neutrophils, C-reactive protein or CRP and erythrocyte elevation rate or ESR are elevated when inflammation occurs. Also, the level of blood viscosity in the serum is an indicator of inflammation.

Conventional medical treatment of inflammation focuses on drug therapy. Commonly prescribed anti-inflammatory medications include acetylsalicylic acid otherwise known as ASA (Aspirin), ibuprofen (Motrin), celecoxib (Celebrex), diclofenac or (Voltaren), indomethacin (Indocid), mefenamic acid (Ponstel) and naproxen (Naprosyn). Acetaminophen (Tylenol) is an effective analgesic or pain killer but does not really reduce inflammation effectively. Corticosteroids or steroids are potent anti-inflammatories that can reduce the inflammatory response. Hydroxy cortisone or cortisone and prednisone are strong naturally occurring anti-inflammatories.

Side effects of these commonly prescribed medicine include nausea, vomiting, headaches, dizziness, ringing in the ears or tinnitus, heartburn, stomach pain, ulcers and reduced kidney function. The use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAIDS) should be limited to short-term use because their prolonged ingestion can inhibit tissue repair and would healing.

Steroids are occasionally prescribed, but their use is limited due their side effects.

Rest, ice, compression and elevation or “R.I.C.E.” is an important first-aid response to trauma and inflammation. Ice packs can be applied to inflamed tissue in most cases for 24 to 72 hours following an injury. Ice and cold application cause blood vessel constriction and reduce inflammation. The injured tissue should be immobilized from further movement to prevent further damage and inflammation. The injured part should be elevated to decrease inflammation and swelling. After 72 hours warm packs can be applied to damaged tissues. That helps to increase blood supply to the injured tissue and increases healing.

Physical therapy, such as acupuncture, cold or cryotherapy, hot or hyperthermia, electric muscle stimulation (EMS), infrared therapy, pulsed electromagnetic (PEM) therapy, transcutaneous electro neural stimulation (TENS), laser and ultrasound are effective in reducing inflammation and helping to promote healing as well.

Calcium and magnesium supplementation may be beneficial in promoting tissue relaxation. Additionally, trace minerals are required for normal tissue function and repair enzymes. Fish oils rich in eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA) can help to reduce inflammation by decreasing the creation of inflammatory chemicals.

Chondroitin, collagen, glucosamine, methyl sufonyl methane (MSM) are tissue specific precursors that contain amino acids and protein, proteoglycans or sugars and sulfur that are used to make healthy connective tissue.

Proteolytic enzymes from pancreatin, bromelain from pineapple and papain from papaya, alone or in combination can reduce inflammation by digesting inflammatory proteins. Unlike enzymes taken with food to help digestion, these enzymes should be taken away from food to maximize their anti-inflammatory effects.

Arnica, frankincense, ginger, turmeric and willow bark and several other herbs have been used in foods and supplements to help reduce inflammation. They can be effectively combined with other over the counter and prescription anti-inflammatory medicine in many cases. However, caution should be exercised because both herbal and NSAID drugs can thin the blood, especially if you are on blood thinning medicine or have a history of bleeding.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.