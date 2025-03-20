Everything you need to know about the Mediterranean diet

Photo: Purewow

The Mediterranean diet is a healthy diet. It is based on the traditional dietary patterns of Spain, France, Italy and Greece, all bordering the northern part of the Mediterranean Sea.

The diet emphasizes the consumption of whole foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables native to the Mediterranean region, unprocessed cereals and grains, beans and legumes, nuts and seeds and a small to moderate amount of animal products, primarily fish or chicken.

It includes the liberal use of olive oil. Fish oil, canola, flaxseed and soybean oils are also consumed as well as nut and seed oils, including almond, hazelnut and walnut oils.

Dairy products, mainly as a whole, plain yogurt and small amounts of cheese products can be consumed in moderation. Butter is generally not added to foods as a condiment and is used sparingly. Cream is also used in moderation. Instead, fresh oils are used in place of butter.

Fish is the primary animal source of protein but the diet also includes chicken and a small amount of red meat. Allowable fish include cod, halibut, salmon, sardines, tilapia, trout, tuna and shellfish, including crab, lobster and shrimp. The meat is usually baked or broiled and is almost never battered or deep fried.

The Mediterranean diet has positive health benefits including lower risks of cancer and cardiovascular disease. The incidence of other chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and weight control is lower with the healthy Mediterranean diet.

Dark, green leafy vegetables are a staple in the Mediterranean diet, both raw and cooked. These include arugula, kale and spinach. Cruciferous vegetables have a distinctive flavour, added for crunch to salads or lightly boiled, and include broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower. Root vegetables, mainly beets, carrots and potatoes add colour and texture. Nightshade plants, including eggplant, peppers and tomatoes add colour and flavour, both raw and cooked. Garlic and onions are widely used to help flavour foods. Artichokes, cucumbers, mushrooms and zucchini are also widely used. Avocados and avocado oil are also widely consumed in the diet. Chickpeas and lentils are liberally used directly in soups and as a condiment mixed with spices and oils.

Fruits are also a liberal part of the Mediterranean Diet. They include apples, bananas, blueberries, grapes, oranges, pears, pomegranates, raspberries and strawberries. Sweet fruits, such as dates and figs, are usually consumed on special occasions.

Added refined sugar is discouraged in the Mediterranean Diet. Instead, the consumption of date sugar, honey and naturally occurring fruit sugars is recommended in small to moderate doses. Refined and processed sugar foods are not generally consumed.

Nuts, such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, filberts, pistachios, macadamia nuts, pecans and walnuts are consumed. Seeds, including chia, flax, hemp, peanut, sesame and sunflower can also be eaten. Raw, unprocessed nuts and seeds are recommended as a snack, added to salads and other dishes or texturized as nut and seed butter. Minimal processing, limited heat, pressure and solvents are recommended in processing.

Bread is consumed as whole, unrefined and unprocessed grains including barley, buckwheat, corn, flax, millet, oats, quinoa, rye and wheat. Sourdough is often used as a culture in the fermentation of the bread dough. Bread is often dipped or layered with olive oil or other liquid oil instead of being lathered in butter like western American cultures. Whole grain brown rice is allowed on the Mediterranean diet.

Eggs are consumed up to six or eight per week mainly boiled or poached. They are seldom fried or mixed with cheese. Sometimes egg whites are preferred over yolks because the latter is much higher in cholesterol.

Coffee is consumed in moderation in the Mediterranean Diet. Sugar and cream are generally not added to coffee or very sparingly if at all for regular consumption. One or two cups per day is the usual recommendation. In these European countries coffee is usually consumed in small expresso shots and not in the large quantities in western American cultures.

Alcohol, mainly red wine, is consumed with meals with no more than one or two glasses per day. Low to moderate consumption of alcohol with meals is believed to help improve digestion and aid in the general socialization of family and community eating.

Herbs and spices are recommended liberally. A wide range of flavours and spices are used in food preparation including basil, cinnamon, cumin, dill, garlic, ginger, onions, oregano, paprika, pepper, rosemary, thyme and turmeric. Salt is used sparingly in the Mediterranean diet.

The general recommendation is to consume two to three fruits per day, five to seven vegetables, one to two servings of protein, one to three servings of grains and cereals and one to two servings of nuts and seeds per day. Moderate consumption of oils, coffee and alcohol are allowed. Liberal consumption of herbs and spices is recommended.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

