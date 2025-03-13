Dealing with the problem kidney stones

Photo: Pixabay

Kidney stones are solid accumulations that tend to form in the kidneys but can occur throughout the urinary system. Obstruction, pain and secondary infection are the most common symptoms with kidney stones. About 6% of the general population are affected by them. They are responsible for thousand of hospital admissions and are twice as common in men as they are in women. Kidney stones tend to occur in adults over the age of 30.

They may be present without producing any symptoms and may pass through the urinary tract without any complications. Back pain that occurs where the kidneys are located and flank pain that radiates across the abdomen, down the ureters and down the inner thigh and genital areas, are common symptoms.

Nausea, vomiting, bloating and abdominal pain and distention can occur. Excruciating intermittent pain usually indicates an acute obstruction of a stone within the kidney or along the ureters. Fever, chills, increased frequency of urination, blood in the urine and presence of white blood cells usually indicates inflammation and infection. A stone obstruction can disrupt normal kidney function.

The exact cause of kidney stone formation is not entirely known. The identification of the type of kidney stone is important in determining the cause of stone formation and appropriate treatment.

The four main types of kidney stones are:

• Calcium stones, mainly made up of calcium oxalate or calcium phosphate

• Uric acid stones

• Struvite

• Cystine stones.

Calcium stones are by far the most common and account for 60% to 90% of all kidney stones. A diet high in oxalate or phosphate contributes to the development of kidney stones. Approximately 5% of calcium stones are associated with hyperparathyroidism, vitamin D excess, hyperthyroidism, sarcoidosis, kidney tubular acidosis, multiple myeloma, Cushing’s disease and cancer.

The diagnosis of kidney stones is based on history, presenting symptoms and medical tests, including urinalysis, x-rays, CT (computed tomography) CAT scan and IVP (intravenous pyelogram).

Conventional medical treatment of kidney stones includes the use of analgesics or pain killers, anti-inflammatories and muscle relaxants. No specific treatment is recommended for small, solitary kidney stones that do not cause obstruction or produce infection. Painkillers and muscle relaxants are prescribed to alleviate the pain associated with kidney pain. Surgery is recommended for multiple stones that can cause obstruction of produce infections. Shock wave lithotripsy uses ultrasound waves to help break up and disintegrate stones.

Chronic use and over-consumption of aspirin or acetylsalicylic acid and a lack of exercise promote kidney stone formation. Daily exercise is a great way to stay in shape and improve kidney function. Long-term use of calcium containing antacids, or excess calcium supplementation, also contributes to kidney stone formation.

Lead, aluminum, mercury, uranium and cadmium toxicity can damage the kidneys and promote stone formation sources of those toxic metals should be identified and eliminated.

Also, avoid sugar and refined carbohydrates. Limit excess milk, cheese and other dairy products. Decrease consumption of salt, soft drinks and red meat as well as consumption of foods high in oxalic acids such as beans, cocoa, coffee, tea, beet tops, rhubarb, spinach, kale and other dark green leafy vegetables.

Decrease consumption of foods high in phosphates such a red meat and other animal products. Beans and legumes, grains and cereals and pop are also high in phosphates.

Increase consumption of whole, unprocessed foods, high fibre foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. A vegetarian diet may be beneficial. Avoid excess phosphates from red meat, soft drinks and refined foods. Excess phosphates upset the calcium balance and promote stone formation.

Increase consumption of water. Six to eight 250-millilitre glasses of water or more is recommended. Increase consumption of dark berry juice, including blueberries, cranberries and watermelon. Adding citric acid—lemon juice or vinegar—to water can increase the solubility of calcium in solution and prevent kidney stone formation.

The role of calcium in the development of kidney stones remains controversial. The recommended dietary allowance of calcium is about 800 to 1200 milligrams per day. Low oxalate and low phosphate sources of calcium are preferred to higher dietary sources of oxalates and phosphates. Excessive intake of calcium beyond the RDA in foods or as supplements may contribute to calcium stone development in the kidneys.

Salt intake beyond the RDA of 2,300 milligrams of sodium contributes to the development of kidney stones. Excessive doses of sodium contribute to calcium losses through the kidneys. The increased solubility of salt and calcium leads to increased stone formation.

A low salt diet is recommended to help decrease calcium loss and kidney stone formation.

Herbs that may help prevent and treat kidney stones include basil, celery, chanca piedra, cornsilk, couchgrass, dandelion, goldenrod, hibiscus, marshmallow, nettles, parsley, pomegranate and sage.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

