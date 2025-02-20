Probiotics can be helpful in treating yeast infections

Photo: Canadian Digestive Health Foundation Probiotics, such as those found in some plain yogurts, can be helpful in treating some symptoms of a yeast overgrowth in the body.

“Yeast infection” is the term used to describe chronic and persistent fungal infections of the skin, mouth, digestive system and, in more rare cases, the lungs, heart or blood.

The exact prevalence of yeast infection is not known. Yeast can be cultured in the skin, mouth, digestive system and reproductive region of virtually every individual, making the diagnosis difficult. Five to 10% of the general population are believed to have had an active yeast infection at one time or another.

Yeast is a group of single-celled organisms that belong to the fungus kingdom and Saccharomyces family. This kingdom includes mushrooms and molds. Yeast are not viruses and are not bacteria. Unlike plants, yeast does not possess chlorophyll to create energy from sunlight, water and carbon dioxide. It also reproduces through highly resistant spores.

It gets its energy from breaking down sugar in food. To create wine, for instance, you need a substrate which is typically a sugar-sweetened fruit. Then you need yeast, which begins the fermentation process. The longer chain sugar molecules are converted by yeast to shorter chain alcohol molecules. The yeast gains cellular energy from this process.

Candida albicans is a species of yeast that is a normal part of the human microflora. It naturally occurs in small amounts on the skin, the digestive system—from the mouth to the large intestine—and the reproductive organs, especially in females. Overgrowth of yeast in any region of the human body can lead to aggravating persistent symptoms.

The list of symptoms of yeast overgrowth is lengthy and specific to the area of the body involved. General symptoms can include fatigue, lethargy, feeling of being drained, drowsiness, inability to concentrate, feeling of spaciness, depression, mood swings, headaches, dizzines and loss of balance.

They can also be pressure above the ears, a feeling of head swelling and tingling, recurrent infections, ear pain or deafness, blurred vision, burning or tearing eyes, itchy eyes, nasal congestion or discharge, post-nasal drip, dry mouth, rash or blisters around the mouth, sore throat, cough, bad breath, pain or tightness in the chest, wheezing or shortness of breath, heartburn ,or indigestion, excessive belching, abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, excessive flatulence, hemorrhoids, rectal itching, painful or burning or frequent urination.

In women they can be frequent bladder infections, persistent vaginal itch, persistent vaginal burning and menstrual irregularities

Impotence, loss of desire, premenstrual tension, muscle weakness and tightness, joint swelling, persistent skin itch and rash and increased sensitivities to environmental and food allergens can also be signs of possible yeast overgrowth.

Risk factors for chronic yeast infection include the use of anti-ulcer drugs, broad spectrum antibiotics, cortisone and related steroids, oral contraceptives, excessive consumption of sugar and refined carbohydrates, immune deficiency, diabetes, indwelling intravascular catheters, intravenous drug use, lack of hydrochloric acid and digestive enzymes, nutrient deficiency and prolonged white blood cell deficiency.

Frequent antibiotic use and the excessive consumption of sugar and refined carbohydrates are the two most common causes of chronic yeast infection.

Diagnosis of yeast infection involves a tissue sample that clearly identifies as yeast filaments and spores. This is not possible in all cases, especially in cases where internal yeast is suggested. Blood antibody tests and stool cultures are also possible but tend to be expensive and are not mainstream tests. An online candida or yeast questionnaire seems to be a fairly reliable indicator of yeast infection.

Conventional medical treatment of yeast infection focuses on drug therapy, both oral and topical to help eradicate the persistent fungi. Commonly prescribed medicines include Diflucan (fluconazole) Lotrimin (clotrimazole) Monistat (miconazole) Nilstat (nystatin) and Nizoral (ketoconazole). Potential side effects of the medicine include nausea, vomiting, digestive disturbance, muscle aches, hives, skin rash, decreased white blood cell counts and elevated liver enzymes.

Reducing sugar consumption is the single best dietary advice for persistent yeast infection. This would include all simple sugars and refined carbohydrates high in sugar including dextrose, fructose, glucose, lactose, honey, coconut sugar and all organic sugars to name a few.

A strict anti-candida diet is often prescribed by nutritional-oriented health practitioners who emphasize decreased consumption of yeast and yeast containing foods and beverages, including breads, pastries, alcoholic beverages, malt products, sugar containing condiments and sauces smoked and processed meats, dried and candied fruits, edible fungi, cheeses and packaged and processed foods. Avoid white sugar and refined carbohydrates high in sugar because it is believed to feed yeast and depress immune function. Emphasize consumption of whole and unprocessed foods, high quality protein, nuts and seeds and vegetables.

Probiotic foods such as plain yogurt and supplements may be helpful in treating candida and yeast overgrowth both topically and orally. Essential oils including oregano oil, tea tree oil and thyme oil have topically anti-fungal activity. Topical boric acid and hydrogen peroxide have anti-fungal activity, Supplemental iodine has anti-fungal activity. Supplements can also be beneficial in helping to eradicate yeast overgrowth. These would include berberine, caprylic acid, colloidal silver, echinacea, goldenseal, garlic, grapefruit seed extract have also demonstrated anti-fungal activity.

