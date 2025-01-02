Dealing with migraine headaches

Photo: Pixabay

A migraine headache is usually a severe headache, often limited to one side of the head, and may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

A conservative estimate indicates 10% of the North American population, or close to 40 million people, suffer from migraine headaches. This type of headache occurs slightly more commonly in females than in males.

Symptoms of migraine headaches include both dull and sharp pain in the head. The pain may occur on one or more sides of the head and may extend to the neck. However, the pain is usually localized to one side of the head, typically the frontal or temporal areas.

Many migraine sufferers report they sense the onset of the headache and describe an “aura” that may just precede the headache. Visual disturbance, hearing disturbances, altered taste and smell and other sensory disturbances may occur

Immediate medical attention is required when a headache comes on suddenly from no apparent cause. There are associated neurological symptoms, like numbness and weakness or paralysis of the face or any limbs. Any severe or unusual trauma to the head or neck may also warrant further medical investigation. A high fever and unusual stiffness of the neck may indicate a severe infection like meningitis.

Although recurring headaches may be an early sign of serious disease in the body, relatively few headaches are caused by serious, underlying organic disease. Most headaches result from dilation of blood vessels in the tissues surrounding the brain or from tension of the muscles in the neck and scalp.

A tension headache is associated with prolonged overwork, emotional strain and stress and typically occurs in the back or occipital region of the skull. Pain usually begins on the back of the head and extends down the neck. Pain may occur on one or both sides and has been described ranging from a persistent dull ache to excruciating pain.

A cluster headache is a migraine-like disorder characterized by attacks of one-sided intense pain, typically over the eye and forehead, with flushing and watering of the eye and nose. Attacks usually last about one hour and occur in recurrent clusters of two or more headaches.

The exact cause of migraine headaches is not entirely known. Up to 70% of individuals who suffer from migraine headaches have a family history, suggesting a genetic link. Stress is the single most common precipitant of migraine headaches. Other common precipitants include dietary factors, poor nutrition, hypoglycemia or low blood sugar and hormonal changes especially premenstrual fluctuations in women.

Cheese, especially aged cheese, alcohol, especially red wine and chocolate are believed to trigger migraine attacks. Some individuals with migraines have a disorder of carbohydrate metabolism and notice that missing a meal brings on an attack. Hypoglycemia, or episodes of low blood sugar, can trigger a migraine and eating small, frequent meals and snacks can help prevent that.

Conventional medical treatment of migraines focuses on drug therapy to prevent the pain and inflammation associated with these headaches. Commonly prescribed over the counter medicines include aspirin or acetylsalicylic acid, acetaminophen or paracetamol and ibuprofen or naproxen. Other, newer medication includes Imitrex (sumatriptan), Maxalt (rizatriptan) and Zomig (zolmitriptan). These medicines cause vasoconstriction of blood vessels in the head and can dramatically reduce pain and inflammation in some migraine sufferers.

Stress can trigger migraine headaches. Stressors should be identified and reduced when possible. Stress reduction techniques such as meditation, hypnotherapy, acupuncture and hydrotherapy may be helpful and provide relief. Exercise is an excellent way to reduce stress. Exercise should be a part of daily routine and include activities such as walking, hiking, jogging and other aerobic sports.

Caffeine can be both good and bad. Increased caffeine consumption has been shown to increase the incidence of migraine attacks. Coffee, tea, colas and chocolate and other caffeine containing beverages should be reduced or eliminated. However, consuming caffeine during a migraine attack can cause vasoconstriction of the cranial blood vessels and give relief of symptoms.

Food sensitivities and allergies may be strongly associated with the development of headaches. At least 25 different foods have been implicated to evoke migraine attacks. They include food additives and preservatives, foods containing the vaso-active chemical tyramine, which is found in wine, cheese, eggs, milk, cheese, peanuts, curry and other spices, as well as wheat and other gluten-containing cereals.

Also, the intake of food high in copper, including chocolate and citrus fruits can trigger migraine headaches. A healthy diet would emphasize whole, unprocessed foods, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Magnesium supplementation has been reported to alleviate and reduce symptoms of migraine headaches. Magnesium helps to induce muscle relaxation and decrease blood vessel tone. Calcium supplementation can also be beneficial, especially for individuals who do not get enough in their diets.

Fish oils, especially high in omega-3 oils, can help to reduce inflammation and decrease the occurrence of headaches in some individuals.

Feverfew is a herb that has been reported to reduce the occurrence of migraines for some people. Anti-inflammatory herbs, including ginger, turmeric, valerian and willow bark may also be beneficial.

