Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can affect more than just activity

Photo: Pixabay

Hyperactivity, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, better known as ADHD, is a disorder in children and adults characterized by hyperactive behaviour, inappropriate attention and impulsiveness and difficulty concentrating.

ADHD is further described as difficulty staying seated, sitting still and running and climbing excessively on things.

Inattention is defined as a failure to finish tasks started, easily distractibility, seeming lack of attention and difficulty concentrating on tasks requiring sustained attention. Impulsivity is defined as acting before thinking, difficulty taking turns, problems organizing work and constant shifting from one activity to another. Other characteristics of this disorder include poor school performance, emotional lability, depression, opposition, anxiety, aggressiveness, low frustration tolerance and poor peer relationships.

Learning difficulty is often associated with hyperactivity due to the child’s inability to focus their attention on schoolwork. Children with hyperactivity have normal and above average IQs and intelligence.

Hyperactivity occurs in 5% to 10% of school-aged children and is ten times more common in boys than in girls. Onset is typically before the age of tree and invariably before the age of seven. The average age of children with this disorder is between eight and 12. Intensity and severity of this disorder vary considerably.

Hyperactive children may experience symptom free periods lasting for weeks to months. Exacerbations and remissions are common. Hyperactivity is not limited to children and can occur in adolescents and adults. Adolescents and adults who display hyperactive behaviour as children often retain residual effects. Fidgetiness, restlessness, difficulty completing assigned tasks and difficulty focusing attention for extended periods are common traits.

The exact cause of hyperactivity is not known. Biochemical, physiological and behavioural causes have been suggested. Genetics and family history play a strong role in the occurrence and the development of this disorder.

Diagnosis of hyperactivity is based on the exclusion of other disorders and is suggested based on observation of specific behaviours associated with the disorder. A proper medical examination, family, school and social history and lab tests are also important to rule out other possible causes of hyperactive behaviour.

Conventional medical treatment of hyperactivity focuses drug therapy to treat this disorder. Stimulant drugs, such as methylphenidate, or Ritalin, Adderall, Concerta and Vyvanse, are widely prescribed to help control symptoms of this condition. These drugs increase activity in the brain that control attention, focus and behavior.

Side effects of these stimulant drugs include sleep disturbance and insomnia, depression or sadness, headaches, stomach aches, decreased appetite, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure and stunted growth.

Behavioural therapy and counselling to both parents and child may be beneficial. Consistent parenting techniques, establishing boundaries and limits, token rewards and a structured daily environment with routine should be incorporated into the treatment approach.

Drug, environmental and food allergies and sensitivities may contribute to hyperactive behavior. Aluminum, lead and other toxic metals may contribute to abnormal behaviour and affect learning.

Food sensitivities and allergies may be associated with behavioral changes and poor learning outcomes. A diet high in added sugars from foods, candies, snacks and soft drinks can affect concentration, focus and promote hyperactivity. Many parents report increased arousal and hyperactive behaviour following the consumption of foods high in refined sugar.

A diet high in processed foods can also affect learning and behaviour. A whole, unprocessed diet emphasizing high quality protein, healthy complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables is recommended for overall health and to promote cognition and learning.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies including B-vitamins, iron and magnesium can affect concentration and focus. A lab test can determine if these levels are low or not and if supplementation may be needed.

A diet rich in omega-3 fats and oils contains ample amounts of docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, and eicosapentaenoic acid of EPA has been reported to help improve focus and learning. For those who do not or cannot consume fish more than 3 times per week may consume a supplement containing a mixture of DHA and EPA.

Some parents report consumption of foods and beverages that contain caffeine have a mild stimulant affect on the brain of affected individuals and can help improve concentration and focus. While not a direct replacement of drug therapy, these stimulant foods can have some direct effect on brain function.

Amino acid precursors to brain neurotransmitters have also been reported to be helpful in some individuals with hyperactivity. Amino acids like gamma amino butyric acid or GABA, l-theanine, tryptophan or 5-hydroxytryptophan and tyrosine can increase levels of brain neurotransmitters and improve both behavior and mood. Several different botanical medicines such as chamomile, hops, passionflower and Valerian are believed to work by modulating GABA receptors in the brain. Additionally, the hormone melatonin can be helpful, particularly for individuals with sleep problems.

While diet and supplements can be markedly helpful for some individuals with hyperactivity, impulsiveness and lack of focus other individuals may need prescription medicine to function in a demanding school or work environment.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

