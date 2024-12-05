Treating prostate problems

Photo: Pixabay

The prostate gland is a walnut shaped gland located around the urethra at the outlet of the bladder.

Biologic males only have a prostate gland, females do not. The main purpose of the prostate gland is to produce prostatic fluid. The prostate gland contributes a secretion containing acid phosphatase, citric acid and proteolytic enzymes. The intention of prostatic fluid is to help liquify semen and make it more fluid so sperm can travel easier. The rate of production of prostate fluid increases with sexual stimulation.

Prostate enlargement is an abnormal enlargement of the prostate causing variable degrees of bladder outlet obstruction. Benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH is estimated to affect 50% of men over the age of 50. Eighty percent of men over the age of 80 are affected by benign prostatic enlargement.

Symptoms of prostate enlargement include increased frequency of urination, urination at night, incomplete bladder emptying, inability to void, overflow incontinence and terminal dribbling. Hesitancy and intermittency with decreased size and force of urinary stream may occur.

The exact cause of prostate enlargement is not entirely known but hormone imbalances are known to play an important role in its development. BPH is caused by an abnormal enlargement of the prostate gland which irritates the bladder and urethra. Because of its position around the urethra, enlargement of the prostate quickly interferes with passage or urine from the bladder.

Urination becomes increasingly difficult and the bladder never feels completely emptied. If left untreated, continued enlargement of the prostate eventually obstructs the bladder completely and emergency measures may be necessary to empty the bladder.

Diagnosis of BPH by a physician should be based on symptoms, a physical exam and blood work. A regular checkup and prostate exam are recommended once per year after the age of 50. Prostate cancer may present with similar symptoms and it is hard to differentiate from BPH.

Conventional medical treatment of prostate enlargement focuses on drug therapy and surgery to fix rectify abnormal enlargement. The most prescribed drugs for prostate enlargement are tamsulosin, dutasteride and finasteride.

Tamsulosin is sold under the brand name Flomax or as a generic drug. It helps to relax the muscles in the bladder and prostate gland and make flow easier. The most common side effects of tamsulosin include dizziness, runny nose and indigestion.

Dutasteride and finasteride sold under the brand names Avodart, Proscar and Propecia inhibits the enzyme responsible for conversion of testosterone into dihydrotestosterone or DHT. Dihydrotestosterone is more active than testosterone in stimulating prostate growth and enlargement.

These drugs are often recommended for male pattern baldness in men and works by inhibiting the hair loss causes by increased DHT levels. The most common side effects of these DHT inhibitors are allergic reactions, breast gland enlargement and skin rash.

A surgical procedure called trans urethral resection of the prostate or TURP is the medical treatment of choice that does not respond to drug therapy.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men in Canada. One in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime and one in 30 men will die from it. Twenty two percent of all new cancers in men are diagnosed as prostate cancer. Slightly less than 28,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year in Canada.

Risk factors for prostate cancer include increasing age, family history, being overweight, black ethnicity, inactivity and lack of exercise, genetic mutations including BRCA1/2, a high fat and cholesterol diet, low intake of vitamin E, selenium and zinc and other dietary antioxidants, being tall, tobacco and alcohol use, pesticide exposure and toxic metal exposure like cadmium.

Diagnosis of prostate cancer is based in PSA blood test, digital exam and imaging tests including ultrasound, CT scan and MRI. Tissue biopsy can confirm the diagnosis of cancerous cells.

Prostate specific antigen or PSA is a protein produced in the prostate gland. It also helps to liquify sperm and make movement easier. PSA is produced in normal, as well as abnormal prostatic tissue. It is not specific to prostate cancer and can be elevated in benign prostatic hyperplasia.

PSA tends to increase with age. It has clinical utility in the diagnosis of both BPH and prostate cancer and may be also elevated with prostatitis or infection of the prostate and other physical activities such as riding a bike. A PSA test is a simple blood test that can be ordered by a physician as part of routine male exam.

Naturopathic treatment of prostate problems, include dietary suggestions such as decreasing high fat foods, alcohol and sugar. Also, increasing consumption of broccoli family vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and kale is recommended. Incorporating soybean products such as soymilk, as well as tomatoes, pumpkin seeds and walnuts, green tea, pomegranate juice and other dark berries can also help. Minerals, including selenium and zinc may be beneficial. Herbal supplements, including bee pollen, phytosterols, pygeum and saw palmetto may be beneficial for prostate health.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

