Staggering rise in metabolic syndrome case in NorthAmerica

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of five related health conditions, including abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high triglycerides and low HDL or good cholesterol.

The rates of metabolic syndrome in the North American population are staggering. It is estimated that one in three Americans has metabolic syndrome. It is further estimated one in four Canadians, or more, may also have this condition.

The consequence of having this condition is catastrophic to human health. It believed to be related to 43% of all deaths in Canada. As the incidence and degree of metabolic syndrome increases, there is direct and proportional decrease in longevity and increase in fatality.

Having metabolic syndrome significantly increases your risk of developing atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, diabetes, insulin resistance, liver disease especially NAFLD of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and kidney disease.

Being overweight is the major risk factor for metabolic syndrome. Having a pear-shaped accumulation of fat around the abdominal or midsection is called truncal obesity. It is a hallmark sign of this condition.

Body mass index or BMI is a measurement of total body fat expressed as a percentage of total body weight. A BMI greater than 30 or 30% total fat content, puts you at high risk for developing this syndrome.

Having three or more of these signs is diagnostic of metabolic syndrome: a waist circumference greater than 40 inches for men or 35 inches for women, blood pressure greater than 130/85 millimetres of pressure units, fasting glycerides greater than 150 mg/dl, fasting blood sugar greater than 100 mg/dl, HDL or good cholesterol reading less than 40 mg/dl.

Eating too much, especially refined sugars and processed carbohydrate foods, is a direct cause of the development of metabolic syndrome in adults. Sugary drinks like pop, fruit juices and alcohol contribute to weight gain and metabolic dysfunction. Also, sugary snacks like candy bars, donuts and refined pastries, ice cream, white bread and snack foods like potato chips contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome.

Other factors that contribute to the development of this condition may include genetics, sedentary lifestyle or lack of daily exercise or movement, cigarette smoking, advancing age or just getting older, thyroid disease, COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lung disease, advanced rheumatic diseases and use of prescription medicines that contribute to weight gain including anti-depressants and other mood stabilizing medicines.

High fasting insulin levels occur with this syndrome. Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas that helps the body utilize sugar obtained from dietary sources. Insulin increases cellular absorption of sugar from the blood stream. The amount of insulin released from the pancreas is directly proportional to the amount of sugar the body obtains from food. The higher the sugar content of the food consumed the more insulin is released.

Insulin resistance is the term used to describe the lack of sensitivity to insulin at the receptor on the cell wall. Insulin normally binds to a protein receptor in the wall of the body’s cells. The binding of insulin increases glucose transport across the cell wall membrane into the interior of the cell where it can be broken down to create energy.

Consuming a high content of refined sugar initially increases the amount of insulin released from the pancreas. Over time the body’s cells become sensitized to the higher level of insulin. As a result, the amount of insulin receptors in the cell wall may decrease to accommodate for the unusually high levels of insulin. This may result in a decrease of the number of insulin receptors or a further decrease in a cellular biochemical pathway involving the uptake of sugar.

High intake of sugars can lead to the development of pre-diabetes and diabetes. High blood sugar levels as measured by fasting blood sugar or hemoglobin A1C. Hemoglobin is an iron containing protein in red blood cells that functions to carry inhaled oxygen in the blood stream. The percentage of sugar stuck to the hemoglobin reflects a longer-term snapshot of sustained blood sugar levels over the last 3 months.

Since I have been practicing naturopathic medicine, I have seen the diagnostic limits of hemoglobin a1c dramatically lower. Now a hemoglobin a1C between 5.7 to 5.9% is considered high whereas years ago it was higher. This has led to an increase in the diagnosis of diabetes and the relatively newer term called pre-diabetes.

Diet and lifestyle changes are tantamount to treating metabolic syndrome. Stop eating added sugary foods. Stop or reduce ultra-refined and processed foods. Eat whole foods including fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and cereals, nuts and seeds and high-quality protein foods. Get moving and start exercising. Make exercise a daily routine. Take steps to break the vicious cycle that leads to metabolic syndrome.

