What makes a medicine 'natural'

The ancient Greek philosopher and physician Hippocrates is considered to be the father of naturopathic medicine, upon which the core principles are based.

The naturopathic oath of practice states, “I dedicate myself to the service of humanity as a practitioner of the art and science of naturopathic medicine. By precept, education and example, I will assist and encourage others to strengthen their health, reduce risks for disease, and preserve the health of our planet for ourselves and future generations. I will continually endeavour to improve my abilities. I will conduct my life and practice of Naturopathic medicine with integrity and freedom from prejudice. I will keep confident what should not be divulged. I will honour the principles of naturopathic medicine. First, to do no harm. To co-operate with the healing powers of nature. To address the fundamental causes of disease. To heal the whole person through individualized treatment. To teach the principles of healthy living and preventative medicine. With my whole heart, before these witnesses, as a doctor of naturopathic medicine, I pledge to remain true to this oath.”

Does a personal or institutional ideology supersede the basic tenets of medical practice? I don’t think so.

Medicine is the science and practice of caring for patients, managing the diagnosis, prognosis, prevention, treatment, palliation of their injury or disease. Medicine involves practitioners who use medicines that are chemicals (and compounds) to treat disease. Without being too rhetorical, medicine is also an art and healing is obviously more than just the interaction of chemicals.

Most practitioners would agree the purpose of medical practice is to prevent disease, pain and suffering. Medicines are chemicals or compounds used to cure, halt or prevent disease, ease symptoms and help in the diagnosis of illnesses. Advances in medicines have enabled doctors to treat many diseases and save countless lives.

A drug is defined as any chemical substance that, when consumed causes a change in the organism’s physiology. Many foods, plants and plant-derived chemicals can be drugs. They can be natural because of their origin and natural in how they are used. If a drug is used to assist the inherent healing power of nature, then I suppose it is natural.

Acetaminophen or paracetamol is the most popular over-the-counter drug used for pain in the world. Acetaminophen was originally derived from crude oil or coal tar. More recently it has been synthesized from a similar compound found in Poplar trees called para-hydroxybenzoate. Does that make acetaminophen natural? The question could be applied to any number of drugs and medicines derived from plants and other natural sources.

Between 50% and 60% of drugs have been isolated or derived from plants and herbs and and have then been synthesized in mass by the pharmaceutical industry—Aspirin from Willow Bark, digitalis from Foxgloves, metformin from Rue, colchicine from Autumn crocus, atropine from Belladonna, L-dopa from Macuna beans, penicillin from mold, theophylline from cocoa and caffeine from coffee.

Licenced naturopathic doctors have been allowed to prescribe most approved pharmaceutical drugs in British Columbia since 2009. The expanded scope of practice includes antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and analgesics and hormones. This reserved right has helped me become a better doctor and serve my patients better. I can use many naturally derived drugs to assist the inherent healing power of the body.

If the purpose of a doctor is to help sick people get better, the more tools I have to use in diagnosis and treatment, the better. If I ascribe to a particular belief or philosophy that places limits on the tools I use and the approach I take, then that limits me and is perhaps not in the best interest of the patient.

Nothing is permanent except change. Over time, things change, evolve and adapt to new circumstances. The same can be true of medical practice. New diseases and illness emerge. New medicines and treatments are discovered.

As naturopathic medicine grows in contemporary times, it is advantageous it incorporate practices that ultimately help patients get better. You can still be true to your roots and be loyal to the basic tenets and philosophy of naturopathy. It is how you use the medicine and principles involved in prescribing it that determines whether it is “natural” or not.

There is an old Indigenous saying that says “even though there are many paths through the forest, they all lead to the same place on the other side.”

One thing I have learned in more than 30 years of practice in naturopathic medicine, is there many ways to do things. By that, I mean that there are many forms of treatment that are not mainstream or conventional.

I suppose sometimes natural medicine can be a bitter pill to swallow.

