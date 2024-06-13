Breaking down yogurt and probiotics

Photo: Pixabay

Yogurt is a probiotic food made from the fermentation of the milk sugar lactose by lactic acid producing bacteria.

Lactose is converted into lactic acid which causes precipitation of protein solids from casein and whey. This gives yogurt its clumpy texture. Yogurt is generally better tolerated by lactose intolerant individuals because a large portion of the lactose has been broken down.

Balkan or Greek type yogurt is produced when the lumpy liquid yogurt is strained through a cheese cloth to extract the water and liquid. The solids are concentrated and produce a creamier and thicker yogurt.

Kefir is a fermented drink similar to thin yogurt made from bacterial kefir starter that contains different bacteria species, including Lactobacillus and yeast like Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Some yogurt products contain a small amount of thickening agents like agar, gelatin, pectin or starch that help to thicken and texturize the final product.

The problem with many different commercially available yogurt products is the high sugar and fat content. Plain yogurt has a lower sugar content. Added sugar and fruit dramatically increases this amount. If it tastes like ice cream it probably is loaded with sugar. Yogurt is also available in various fat content amounts.

Yogurt itself contains anywhere from 100 to 500 billion of probiotic bacteria per cup. A significant number of the bacteria that occur in yogurt are not viable. However, they can still exert some biological effects and improve the microbiome. Some live probiotic species are added to yogurt products and are called “probiotic yogurt.”

Probiotics are live bacteria and some yeast micro-organisms found in food and supplements that can colonize and improve the human digestive system microbiome.

The human microbiome is the name given to the total of all micro-organisms that live in the human body, mainly in the large intestine or colon. Scientists estimate there are more bacteria than there are human cells in the average body. The human microbiome is believed to contain 39 trillion bacteria at one time.

Also, there are estimated to be between 500 and 1,000 different species of bacteria. Common probiotic bacteria are Lactobacillus acidophilus, L. bulgaricus, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus and several other species. Other bacteria include bacillus, bifidobacterium, enterococcus, escherichia, saccharomyces, and streptococcus.

Milk produced from cows and other species is a mixture of carbohydrates, fats, proteins and minerals. The exact composition of milk varies from the species of cow or other animal, the diet of the animal, the time of year, the stage of lactation and other factors. The water content of milk is about 87% and the remaining 13% composed of the different nutrients. The solid nutrients are dissolved in a colloidal mixture and are about 4% protein, 4% fat and 5% sugar mainly as lactose. The main proteins in milk are about 80% casein and 20% whey.

Butter is made first by separating the fat rich cream of milk from the other liquid. The cream is then churned or vigorously mechanically mixed. The enclosed fat micelles are separated from the liquid and are broken down. The free fats can then clump together to form a solid known as creamy butter.

The remaining liquid is rich in proteins and is known as whey.

Buttermilk is the rest of the liquid that was originally left over from churning the cream that turned into butter. As the cream was allowed to sit and separate before churning, naturally occurring Lactobacillus bacteria start to break down the remaining lactose sugar. The lactic acid produced lowers the pH of the liquid which causes casein protein to precipitate forming a thicker solution. Buttermilk has a lower lactose content and may be tolerated by lactose intolerant individuals. It is also a cultured probiotic liquid and has many of the benefits of other fermented foods.

Sour cream is produced by fermentation of lactose in the cream by acid production by bacteria. The acids created then cause casein and whey protein to precipitate out of solution and form a thick material. The lower acidity also accounts for the sour or tart taste of the sour cream. It is considered a partially fermented food.

Purported health benefits of probiotics include help with acid reflux, acne, allergies, anxiety, asthma, bacterial vaginosis, bladder infections, candida, colds and flus, colitis, constipation, depression, diabetes, diarrhea, ear infections, heartburn, infections, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, parasites, sibo or small intestine bacterial overgrowth, skin disorders, sinusitis and yeast infections.

Probiotics are generally safe to take for most people. Some common side effects reported included gas, bloating and diarrhea. Individuals with compromised immune systems or on immune-suppressive drugs, confirmed leaky gut, pregnant and infants should get medical advice before consuming.

Other probiotic foods include apple cider vinegar, kimchi, kombucha, miso, pickles, sauerkraut and tempeh. Non-dairy fermented products include sources like almond, coconut, rice and soy.

