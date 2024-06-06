The immune system is the body's 'foreign invader' fighter

Photo: Medical News Today

The immune system is the part of the human body that has the ability to fight infection from bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses and the ability to identify and dispose of foreign toxins and allergies.

The immune system includes the thymus gland, spleen, tonsils, adenoids, kupffer cells, peyer’s patches, lymph nodes, lymphatic vessels and white blood cells.

Factors that affect the immune system include additives, allergens, animal dander, bacteria, chemicals, drugs, dust, free radicals, fungi, insecticides, insomnia, nutritional deficiencies, parasites, pesticides, poisons, pollens, pollutants, preservatives, smoking, stress and viruses.

Foods that negatively affect the immune system include large quantity of alcohol, caffeine, cholesterol, fats, refined and processed foods low or devoid of nutrients, smoking and sugar.

A complete blood cell count measures the concentration of white blood cells including neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, eosinophils, basophils and platelets.

The thymus gland is considered to be the master gland of the immune system. It is located below the sternum bone in the front of the chest. It is important in the development of the immune system in infants and young children. It is responsible for the development of cell mediated or immunity or cells that play an important role in the immune system. It entraps immature white blood cells produced in the bone marrow and activates T-lymphocytes or T-cells. It also produces hormones such as thymosin, thymopoetin and thymic factor which help to stimulate the immune response.

The lymphatic system is a collection of lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes that occur throughout the body. They filter and recirculate lymphatic fluid that collects in extracellular spaces throughout the body. Next to blood, lymph is like a garbage and waste disposal system that picks up and absorbs fluid. The lymph nodes are also a reservoir for a type of white blood cell called a lymphocyte. Some lymphocytes act as helper cells, some directly attack foreign invaders and some produce special proteins called antibodies that seek out and bind to unrecognized cells and proteins.

The spleen is the largest lymph node in the body. It is located in the upper left abdomen beneath the ribs. It can both produce and breakdown red blood cells. It filters the blood and the lymph. It stores extra blood. It also produces a hormone called tuftsin and activates lymphocyte.

Neutrophils are the most common white blood cell in the body. They are the foot soldiers of the immune army that seek out and destroy foreign pathogens. They engulf unrecognized cells and protein and destroy them, especially bacteria. They are also produced in high number with systemic inflammation.

Lymphocytes are an important type of white blood cell with different function. Some types of lymphocytes turn into T-cells or thymus-derived cells. Some T-cells help the immune system and are called T-helper cells. Some T-cells inhibit the immune system and are known as T-suppressor cells. Some T-cells directly attack foreign invaders and are known as T-killer cells. Other T-cells turn into a type of lymphocyte called B-cell that produces proteins called antibodies that seek out, identify and attach for foreign invaders and unrecognized proteins.

Eosinophils and Basophils are white blood cells that play an important role in reacting to allergies. They recognize foreign particles like pollen, dust, animal dander and bacterial toxins. Some of these cells are converted to mast cells that produce histamine that is released when they encounter unrecognized material.

Monocytes and macrophages are white blood cells that act as garbage collectors that clean up after neutrophils and lymphocytes finish their work. They engulf and destroy the remnants left behind. A macrophage is a modified monocyte that takes up residence somewhere in the body outside the bloodstream.

The immune system can also produce special chemicals and proteins that activate certain cells and communicate to other cells, including interleukin complement and interferon.

Vitamins and minerals are important for proper immune development and function. These include vitamin A or beta-carotene, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E, and minerals like iodine, iron, selenium and zinc. It is important to note that deficiencies of any of these nutrients can impair immune response, whereas taking excess doses of these nutrients is still controversial.

However, high doses of vitamin A, Vitamin C and zinc for a short periods of time may help the immune system work better.

Botanical medicines, including Astragalus, Echinacea, Elderberry, Goldenseal, Oregano, and other herbs may directly stimulate some aspect of the immune response or directly act as a natural inhibitor of some foreign invader growth. Mushrooms such as Chaga, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Maitake, Reishi, Shitake and Turkey tail are believed to contain certain complex carbohydrate molecules that can stimulate some aspect of the immune response.

Exciting new research, primarily in cancer and other diseases with poor prognosis, is identifying different specific genes and chemicals that are able to turn specific pathways and immune cells on and off.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.