Improving brain function and memory

Photo: Pixabay

Cognitive decline and poor memory affect at least one out every three Canadians over the age of 70.

Often, signs of impairment begin in one’s 50s or 60s. Dementia is a progressive and more serious form of cognitive decline that includes diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. Other neurological diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and strokes, offer a higher risk for cognitive decline.

There are important dietary and nutritional strategies that can help prevent cognitive decline and improve brain function and memory.

Memory is the ability to recall specific information. Specific neural pathways in the brain are responsible for specific memories.

There are two types of memory—short-term and long-term memory. Short-term memory is the ability to recall specific information from several minutes before for about 30 seconds. Long-term memory is the ability to recall specific information from hours, days, weeks and even years before.

Signs and symptoms of failing memory include trouble remembering names, admitted poor memory, forgetting meetings and appointments, difficulty concentrating, feeling “fuzzy headed,” getting confused easily, relying on coffee too much, repeating the same story, not interested in learning new things, poor short-term attention span, forgetting what you are looking for, trouble listening, staring blankly, poor verbal and communication skills, trouble following conversations, poor work performances and losing things easily.

Benefits of improved memory include increased alertness, mental energy, concentration and ability to memorize, improved verbal skills, greater productivity, improved problem solving, alleviation of anxiety and depression and improved overall health.

The average human brain weights 2.5 to three pounds. It contains several billion nerve cells, called neurons. It regulates awareness, consciousness, emotion and memory.

Experts believe we only use 10 to 15% of our brains’ capacity at one time.

Brain chemicals, or neurotransmitters, help the neurons communicate with each other. These chemical messengers include acetylcholine, dopamine, gamma amino butyric acid or gaba, glutamine, norepinephrine and serotonin. Each chemical is responsible for communicating with different neurons in a specific way. The also have different functions. Some are excitatory and stimulating and some are depressing and inhibitory. Either way, they help to integrate and work together.

The causes of poor memory and dementia include neurotransmitter damage, oxidative damage to neurons in the brain, excessive accumulation of toxins, genetic factors, atherosclerotic blood vessels, metabolic disorders such as uncontrolled diabetes, infections by bacteria, fungi, viruses or even parasites and perhaps auto-immune processes.

With Alzheimer’s disease, there is a loss of an enzyme in specific areas of the brain called choline acetyltransferase or CAT for short. This enzyme is responsible for the formation of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. A deficiency of 30% to 50% of enzyme activity begins to result in impaired memory. Amyloid protein deposits in the specific areas of the brain contributed to poor memory and cognitive processes. Neurofibrillary tangles are an accumulation of a tau protein in parts of the brain that also affects memory and cognitive processes. Accumulation of toxins such as aluminum, lead, mercury and other neurotoxic chemicals may also contributed to neurodegeneration.

A mental status exam observing appearance and behaviour, speech and language, mood, thought processes, thought content, perceptions, cognitive and higher executive functions are analyzed.

A proper patient history is important and a comprehensive blood test, including a complete blood cell count, chemistry, hormone levels, urinalysis, various vitamins and minerals—including vitamin B12 and iron. A brain imaging test, such as a CT scan or MRI, should be part of the assessment in most cases. Also, a heavy metal screening test may be useful in identifying toxic metals.

Factors that impair brain function include vitamin A toxicity, excessive levels of lead and mercury, alcohol and nicotine, stress, a sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, obesity, poor reading skills and lack of mental activity. A healthy diet, rich in whole grains and cereals, fresh fruits and vegetables, fish and nuts and seeds, can help ensure optimal nutrition and prevent nutritional deficiencies.

A diet rich in healthy protein, that contains essential amino acids like phenylalanine, tryptophan, tyrosine, choline and gaba, can be helpful in maintaining proper neurotransmitter levels, while a diet rich in healthy oils like omega-3 oils from fish and plant sources can help maintain proper brain membrane fluidity, improve learning and prevent memory decline.

Vitamins and minerals are important for proper brain function. These include all the B-vitamins, vitamin C and E, calcium, magnesium, potassium and various trace minerals.

Lecithin, or phosphatidylcholine, is an oily liquid found in eggs, soy, whole grains and cereals, nuts and seeds. It is a direct precursor to the brain neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Phosphatidylserine is another phospholipid that helps improve brain cell membrane fluidity and cell signalling between nerve cells.

Coenzyme Q10 and other mitochondrial cofactors, such acetyl carnitine and lipoic acid, can help to maintain optimal neuron health, while botanical medicines, including Bacopa, Ginkgo biloba and Tumeric, may help improve memory and prevent cognitive decline.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.