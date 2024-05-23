Gastritis and other stomach ailments

Photo: Contributed

Gastritis, or stomach lining inflammation, is one of the most common digestive system afflictions in the world.

Almost half the world’s population has been exposed to the bacteria that has been shown to cause gastritis and stomach ulcers. Chronic gastritis can lead to erosion of the digestive lining and to the development of stomach ulcers and even gastric cancer.

The stomach is reservoir for food that is eaten. Cells in the stomach produce a large amount of hydrochloric acid that begins the digestive process by breaking down large protein molecules into shorter chains. The lining of the stomach is adapted to prevent the hydrochloric acid from damaging cells. Cells in the stomach produce mucin, a carbohydrate rich protein that protects the stomach lining from the harsh effects of acid.

Symptoms of gastritis include epigastric pain just below the junction of the ribs and sternum in front of the chest, nausea, bloating, burping, feeling fulness both when eating and even when not eating, poor appetite, blood in vomit and blood in stools. Some people feel better with food in the stomach to buffer the effects of acid and others feel worse.

The most common age to develop gastritis is between 40 to 60 years, although virtually any age can be affected. Men tend to be affected more commonly than women. Typically, those who smoke, drink alcohol, have a poor diet or are under increased stress tend to be more affected.

Heliobacter pylori is rod shaped bacteria that has developed mechanisms to survive and even thrive in the harsh stomach acid environment. It has a large flagellum that allows it to attach to the stomach lining. Normally the stomach can coexist with a small number of bacteria. However, when stomach protective mechanisms go awry through poor diet, nutrition and stress, the bacteria can overgrow leading to inflammation of the stomach lining. Chronic inflammation can lead to the development of stomach or duodenal ulcers and even stomach cancer.

Like any bacterial infection, heliobacter is semi-contagious and is passed through water, foods, waste material and close personal contact. Most people who are exposed to the bacteria do not go on to get fulminant gastric symptoms. Antibiotics are frequently prescribed to help eradicate heliobacter.

Diet is very important for prevention and treatment of gastritis and stomach ulcers. Foods and liquids known to make gastritis worse include alcohol, carbonated beverages like soda pop, chocolate, fried foods, greasy foods, high fat foods like high fat meat and high fat dairy products, spicy foods and very acidic foods and beverages like coffee, fruit juices, oranges and tomatoes. Also, many individuals find that too many wheat products can contribute to stomach irritation.

Softer, bland foods are often recommended. Cooked vegetables are preferred over raw vegetables. Non-acidic fruits like bananas and blueberries are better tolerated by many. Cooked carbohydrates such as mashed potatoes and rice are easier to digest than muesli and multigrain foods. Alkaline green juices rich in vegetables, probiotic yogurt and non-acid fruits can be helpful. Cabbage is also particularly rich in glutamine which can assist the stomach lining to heal.

H2 blocker drugs are a class of OTC or over-the-counter medication that block the effect of histamine on stomach cells to produce hydrochloric acid. Pepcid (famotidine) and Zantac (ranitidine) are examples of the two most popular H2 stomach acid drugs.

PPI or proton pump inhibitors that the production of hydrochloric acid inside stomach cells. PPIs are generally considered slightly stronger than H2 blockers. Prevacid (lansoprazole), Nexium (esomeprazole), Prilosec (omeprazole), Pantoloc (pantoprazole), Pariet (rabeprazole) are among the most common PPIs prescribed.

Bismuth is a naturally occurring mineral that has antibacterial and stomach protection benefits. Over-the-counter Pepto-bismol is frequently recommended for heliobacter infection and gastritis. It is relatively safe to take for several weeks.

Licorice is one of my favourite herbal remedies and is uniquely well suited to treat gastritis and stomach. Licorice contains compounds that improve stomach mucous quantity and quality and improve the strength of the protective lining. It should be noted that the consumption of licorice can lead to high blood pressure and electrolyte imbalance.

DGL or deglycyrrhizinated licorice is a form of licorice whereby the chemical that causes this is removed. DGL can be safely consumed by most people without development hypertension. DGL is perfectly suited to be taken in conjunction with a H2 or PPI if necessary.

Other useful soothing stomach remedies include aloe vera, marshmallow, slippery elm. These can also be taken together or in conjunction with other medicines. Mastic gum is a resin from a Mediterranean shrub that also protects the stomach lining and has antibacterial action.

Probiotic foods or supplements are also frequently recommended as an adjunct treatment. Fermented products like kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut have been shown to be antibacterial and promote stomach lining healing.

